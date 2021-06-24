On this day ...
JUNE 24, 1911 — John McDermott became the first American-born winner of the U.S. Open when he beats Michael Brady and George Simpson in a playoff. McDermott finished two strokes better than Brady and five strokes better than Simpson.
Today
SUMMER BASEBALL
Lewis-Clark Twins vs. Missoula Mavericks, 6 p.m. in 2021 Missoula Memorial Tournament
Moscow Blue Devils at Libby (Mont.), 6:30 p.m. in 20201 Big Bucks Baseball Tournament
Coeur d’Alene Reds vs. Spokane Expos, 10 a.m. in Clancy Ellis Tournament at Harris Field
Nampa Braves vs. Coeur d’Alene Reds, 1 p.m. in Clancy Ellis Tournament at Harris Field
Tri-City Warriors vs. Gonzaga Prep, 1 p.m. in Clancy Ellis Tournament at Church Field
Camas Prairie Zephyrs vs. West Valley, 4 p.m. in Clancy Ellis Tournament at Harris Field
Tri-City Warriors vs. Spokane Expos, 4 p.m. in Clancy Ellis Tournament at Harris Field
Gooding Diamondbacks vs. Lewis-Clark Cubs, 7 p.m. in Clancy Ellis Tournament at Harris Field
Pullman Posse vs. Stanwood, 8 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
NBA — Western Conference final series: Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, game 3, 6 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
Summer baseball — Pullman Posse vs. Stanwood, 8 p.m., KCLX-AM (1450)
SPORTS ON TV
Golf — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, first round, 8 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, first round, noon, TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, first round, 4 p.m., TGC; European Tour: The BMW International Open, second round, 3:30 a.m. Friday, TGC
NBA — Draft Combine, noon, ESPN2; Western Conference final series: Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, game 3, 6 p.m., ESPN
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2
Men’s soccer — Copa América: Bolivia vs. Uruguay, 2 p.m., FS1; Copa América: Chile vs. Paraguay, 5 p.m., FS1
Gymnastics — U.S. men’s Olympic Trials, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN
College baseball — World Series: Texas vs. Virginia, 4 p.m., ESPN2
WNBA — Dallas at Indiana, 4 p.m., CBSSN
NHL playoffs — Stanley Cup semifinal series: Vegas at Montréal, game 6, 5 p.m., USA
Track and field — U.S. Olympic Trials, 6 p.m., NBCSN
Auto racing — Formula One: practice 1, 2:25 a.m. Friday, ESPN2
Rugby — tate of Orgin Women: New South Wales at Queensland, 2:30 a.m. Friday, FS2
Tennis — Various tournaments, 3 a.m. Friday, Tennis