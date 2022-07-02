On this day ...
JULY 2, 1994 — Colombian defender Andres Escobar, 27, is killed outside a bar in Colombia in retaliation for deflecting a ball into his own goal in a 2-1 loss to the United States in the World Cup.
Today
LEGION BASEBALL
Lewis-Clark Twins vs. Hodgen Distributing, 9 a.m. in Spokane American Legion Wood Bat Classic at Al K. Jackson Field
Lewis-Clark Twins vs. Spokane Northstars, 2 p.m. in Spokane American Legion Wood Bat Classic at Al K. Jackson Field
Palouse Patriots vs. Calgary Blues Premier, 4:30 p.m. in Spokane American Legion Wood Bat Classic at Thorco Field
Asotin County Blues vs. Pepsi Diamondjaxx, 8 a.m. in Spokane American Legion Wood Bat Classic at Mt. Spokane High School
Asotin County Blues vs. Crew 16U, 10:30 a.m. in Spokane American Legion Wood Bat Classic at Mt. Spokane High School
City Baseball at Lewis-Clark Cubs, 7 p.m. in Palouse Summer Series at Harris Field
Elevate Northwest vs. Pullman Posse, noon in Palouse Summer Series at Washington State
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Oakland at Seattle, 1 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7), KLER-AM (1300)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Auto racing — Formula One: qualifying, 6:55 a.m., ESPN2; FIA Formula E: The Marrakesh E-Prix, round 10, 8:30 a.m., CBSSN; NASCAR Cup Series: qualifying, 9 a.m., USA; NASCAR Xfinity Series: Henry 180, 11 a.m., USA; AMA Lucas Oil Series: The RedBud National, noon, NBC; SRX Racing Series: Stafford Springs, Conn., 5 p.m., CBS
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS1 and noon, FS2; Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series, 1 p.m., NBC
Golf — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, third round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS
Tennis — Wimbledon: third round, 10 a.m., ABC
WNBA — Phoenix at Chicago, 10 a.m., ESPN; All-Star team selection show, noon, ESPN
Basketball — BIG3: Power vs. Enemies, Killer 3’s vs. Tri-State, Triplets vs. Ball Hogs, 10 a.m., CBS
Hockey — 3ICE: Team Mullen vs. Team Charbonneau, Team LeClair vs. Team Fuhr, Team Trottier vs. Team Murphy, noon, CBSSN
MLB — Oakland at Seattle, 1 p.m., FS1 and ROOT; San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 4 p.m., Fox
NBA summer league — L.A. Lakers vs. Miami, 2 p.m., ESPN2
Ultimate frisbee — Atlanta at Carolina, 4 p.m., FS2
Rugby — MLR: Collegiate Rugby Shield, 4 p.m., FS1
CFL — Montreal at Saskatchewan, 4 p.m., ESPN2
Mixed martial arts — UFC 276: early preliminaries, 3 p.m., ESPN; UFC 276: preliminaries, 5 p.m., ABC and ESPN
Australian rules football — West Coast Eagles at Richmond, 9 p.m., FS2
SUNDAY
Cycling — UCI: The Tour de France, stage 3, 5 a.m., USA
Golf — DP World Tour: The Irish Open, final round, 5 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, final round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS
Tennis — Wimbledon, round of 16, 5 a.m. and 5 a.m. Monday, ESPN, 10 a.m., ABC and 3 a.m. Monday, ESPN2
Auto racing — Formula One: The Lenovo British Grand Prix, 6:55 a.m., ESPN2; NTT IndyCar Series: The Honda Indy 200, 9:30 a.m., NBC; IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Chevrolet Grand Prix, noon, NBC; NASCAR Cup Series: The Kwik Trip 250, noon, USA
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., FS1
WNBA — Washington at Connecticut, 10 a.m., ESPN; New York at Los Angeles, 3 p.m., CBSSN
Men’s soccer — CPL: Atletico Ottawa at Forge FC, 1 p.m., FS2; CONCACAF U-20 Championship: teams TBD, 4 p.m., FS1; Liga MX: Monterrey at Santos Laguna, 5 p.m., FS2
MLB — Oakland at Seattle, 1 p.m., ROOT; St. Louis at Philadelphia, 4 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2
USFL championship — Philadelphia vs. Birmingham, 4:30 p.m., Fox
Women’s soccer — NWSL: Louisville FC at Orlando, 5 p.m., CBSSN