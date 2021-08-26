On this day ...
AUGUST 26, 1989 — Chris Drury pitched a five-hitter as Trumbull, Conn., became the first American team since 1983 to capture the Little League World Series, defeating Kaohsiung, Taiwan, 5-2.
Today
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Moscow at Lake City, 7 p.m.
Lewiston at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
St. John Bosco at Nezperce, 6 p.m.
Deary at Timberline, 7 p.m.
Clearwater Valley at Logos, 7 p.m.
Kamiah at Potlatch, 6 p.m.
Lapwai at Genessee, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER
Lewiston at Coeur d’Alene, 4 p.m.
Lake City at Moscow, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER
Coeur d’Alene at Lewiston, 4:30 p.m.
Moscow at Lake City, 4:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Kansas City at Seattle, 7 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.7)
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Winston-Salem-ATP & Cleveland-WTA quarterfinals, 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., Tennis
Golf — European Tour: The Omega European Masters, first round, 8 a.m., TGC; Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, first round, 9:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, first round, noon, TGC; The Curtis Cup, second round, 11:30 p.m., TGC
Horse racing — Saratoga Live, 10 a.m., FS2
Track and field — IAAF: Diamond League, 11 a.m., NBCSN
Little League baseball — World Series: Texas vs. Michigan, Hank Aaron bracket semifinal, noon, ESPN; World Series: California vs. Ohio, Tom Seaver bracket semifinal, 4 p.m., ESPN
Paralympics — Track and field, wheelchair tennis, wheelchair rugby, track cycling, goalball, 6 p.m., NBCSN; Swimming, track and field, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, judo, midnight Friday, NBCSN
Women’s college soccer — Northridge at Stanford, 7 p.m., Pac-12
MLB — Kansas City at Seattle, 7 p.m., ROOT
Auto racing — Formula One: practice 1, 2:25 a.m. Friday, ESPN2