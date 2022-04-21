On this day ...

APRIL 21, 2013 — Joe Scarborough, a 50-year-old self-employed electrical contractor, rolled the first 900 series in Professional Bowlers Association history — three consecutive perfect games. He opened the first round of qualifying in the PBA50 Sun Bowl with three games of 300, throwing 36 consecutive strikes.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

Lewis-Clark State at Cascade Conference Multi Championships, 11 a.m. in La Grande, Ore.

MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

Idaho at El Macero (Calif.) Classic, 8 a.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Washington State vs. UCLA, 3 p.m. at Pac-12 Championships in Ojai, Cal.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Post Falls at Moscow (2), 3 p.m.

Kendrick at Genesee, 4:30 p.m.

Lapwai vs Troy, 4:30 p.m. at Clearwater Field in Lewiston

Clearwater Valley at Nezperce, 4:30 p.m.

Pomeroy at Prairie, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Pullman at Moscow, 4 p.m.

Potlatch at Kendrick, 4:30 p.m.

Genesee at Lapwai, 4:30 p.m.

Colton at Colfax, 3 p.m.

Nezperce at Grangeville JV, 4:30 p.m.

Clearwater Valley at Prairie, 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

Coeur d’Alene at Lewiston, 3 p.m.

East Valley at Pullman, 3:30 p.m.

Clarkston at Rogers, 3:30 p.m.

Orofino at Grangeville, 3:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

Coeur d’Alene at Lewiston, 3 p.m.

Pullman at East Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Rogers at Clarkston, 3:30 p.m.

Orofino at Grangeville, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Pullman at East Valley, 4 p.m.

West Valley at Clarkston, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Asotin, Colfax at Harrington, 2 p.m.

Lewiston, Moscow, Clarkston, Pullman at Palouse Ridge Invitational (boys), 9 a.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

High school softball — Colton at Colfax, 3 p.m., KMAX-AM (840)

NBA playoffs — Western Conference first round: Memphis at Minnesota, game 3, 4:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

MLB — Texas at Seattle, 6:30 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7)

SPORTS ON TV

Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2

Men’s soccer — Premier League: Southampton at Burnley, 11:45 a.m., USA

Golf — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, first round, 12:30 p.m., TGC; LPGA Tour: The L.A. Open, first round, 3:30 p.m., TGC

NBA playoffs — Western Conference first round: Memphis at Minnesota, game 3, 4:30 p.m., TNT; Western Conference first round: Golden State at Denver, game 3, 7 p.m., TNT

NHL — Toronto at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m., ESPN

College softball — Clemson at Florida St., 5 p.m., ESPN2

MLB — Texas at Seattle, 6:30 p.m., ROOT

Rugby — NRL: Canterbury-Bankstown at Brisbane, 2:55 a.m. Friday, FS2

Tennis — Various tournaments, 3 a.m. Friday, Tennis

