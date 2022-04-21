On this day ...
APRIL 21, 2013 — Joe Scarborough, a 50-year-old self-employed electrical contractor, rolled the first 900 series in Professional Bowlers Association history — three consecutive perfect games. He opened the first round of qualifying in the PBA50 Sun Bowl with three games of 300, throwing 36 consecutive strikes.
Today
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Lewis-Clark State at Cascade Conference Multi Championships, 11 a.m. in La Grande, Ore.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Idaho at El Macero (Calif.) Classic, 8 a.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Washington State vs. UCLA, 3 p.m. at Pac-12 Championships in Ojai, Cal.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Post Falls at Moscow (2), 3 p.m.
Kendrick at Genesee, 4:30 p.m.
Lapwai vs Troy, 4:30 p.m. at Clearwater Field in Lewiston
Clearwater Valley at Nezperce, 4:30 p.m.
Pomeroy at Prairie, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Pullman at Moscow, 4 p.m.
Potlatch at Kendrick, 4:30 p.m.
Genesee at Lapwai, 4:30 p.m.
Colton at Colfax, 3 p.m.
Nezperce at Grangeville JV, 4:30 p.m.
Clearwater Valley at Prairie, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
Coeur d’Alene at Lewiston, 3 p.m.
East Valley at Pullman, 3:30 p.m.
Clarkston at Rogers, 3:30 p.m.
Orofino at Grangeville, 3:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
Coeur d’Alene at Lewiston, 3 p.m.
Pullman at East Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Rogers at Clarkston, 3:30 p.m.
Orofino at Grangeville, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Pullman at East Valley, 4 p.m.
West Valley at Clarkston, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Asotin, Colfax at Harrington, 2 p.m.
Lewiston, Moscow, Clarkston, Pullman at Palouse Ridge Invitational (boys), 9 a.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
High school softball — Colton at Colfax, 3 p.m., KMAX-AM (840)
NBA playoffs — Western Conference first round: Memphis at Minnesota, game 3, 4:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
MLB — Texas at Seattle, 6:30 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7)
SPORTS ON TV
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Southampton at Burnley, 11:45 a.m., USA
Golf — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, first round, 12:30 p.m., TGC; LPGA Tour: The L.A. Open, first round, 3:30 p.m., TGC
NBA playoffs — Western Conference first round: Memphis at Minnesota, game 3, 4:30 p.m., TNT; Western Conference first round: Golden State at Denver, game 3, 7 p.m., TNT
NHL — Toronto at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m., ESPN
College softball — Clemson at Florida St., 5 p.m., ESPN2
MLB — Texas at Seattle, 6:30 p.m., ROOT
Rugby — NRL: Canterbury-Bankstown at Brisbane, 2:55 a.m. Friday, FS2
Tennis — Various tournaments, 3 a.m. Friday, Tennis