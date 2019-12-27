On this day ...
DECEMBER 27, 2009 — Brad Smith returned the second-half kickoff 106 yards in the New York Jets’ 29-15 win against Indianapolis. The Jets end the Colts’ pursuit of perfection and their NFL-record 23-game winning streak. Peyton Manning was 14-of-21 passing for 192 yards for the Colts, playing long enough to join Brett Favre, Dan Marino and John Elway as the only members of the 50,000-yard club.
Today
BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Avista Holiday Tournament,
LCSC Activity Center
Moscow vs. Eastmont, 10:30 a.m.
University vs. Wenatchee, 1:30 p.m.
Clarkston vs. Walla Walla, 4:30 p.m.
Lapwai vs. Lewiston, 7:30 p.m.
Eagle Holiday Classic, West Valley
Pomeroy vs. Lakeland, noon
Asotin vs. Newport, 1:30 p.m.
Okanogan vs. Colfax, 3:30 p.m.
Pullman vs. Deer Park, 6:30 p.m.
Colton Christmas Tourney
Garfield-Palouse vs. Curlew, 2 p.m.
DeSales Tournament
Moses Lake Christian Academy vs. Troy, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Avista Holiday Tournament,
LCSC Activity Center
Moscow vs. Eastmont, 9 a.m.
Lapwai vs. Wenatchee, noon
Clarkston vs. Walla Walla, 3 p.m.
Post Falls vs. Lewiston, 6 p.m.
Eagle Holiday Classic, West Valley
Pomeroy vs. Davenport, 1:30 p.m.
Asotin vs. Lakeside, 3:30 p.m.
Okanogan vs. Pullman, 5 p.m.
Colton Christmas Tourney
Waterville/Mansfield at Colton, 3:30 p.m.
Garfield-Palouse vs. Wahkiakum, 5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Clarkston, Potlatch, Clearwater Valley, Orofino at Pomeroy Christmas Tournament, 10 a.m.
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
College football — The Military Bowl: North Carolina vs. Temple, 9 a.m., ESPN; The Pinstripe Bowl: Michigan State vs. Wake Forest, 12:20 p.m., ESPN; The Texas Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M, 3:45 p.m., ESPN; The Holiday Bowl: Southern California vs. Iowa, 5 p.m., FS1; The Cheez-It Bowl: Air Force vs. Washington State, 7:15 p.m., ESPN
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Manchester City at Wolves, 11:55 a.m., NBCSN
Tennis — ATP/WTA: The Hawaii Open, semifinals, noon, Tennis
NHL — Minnesota at Colorado, 5 p.m., NBCSN
SATURDAY
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Bournemouth at Brighton, 4:25 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Everton at Newcastle, 6:55 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Tottenham at Norwich City, 9:30 a.m., NBC; Premier League: Manchester United at Burnley, 11:30 a.m., NBC
Men’s college basketball — Brown at Duke, 8:30 a.m., ESPN2; American at Georgetown, 9 a.m., FS1; Wisconsin at Tennessee, 10:30 a.m., CBS; New Orleans at Memphis, 10:30 a.m., ESPN2; Central Arkansas at Marquette, 11 a.m., FS1; Louisville at Kentucky, 12:45 p.m., CBS; Louisiana (Monroe) at Butler, 1 p.m., FS1
College football — The Cotton Bowl: Memphis vs. Penn State, 9 a.m., ESPN; College Football Playoff: The Peach Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Louisiana State, semifinal, 1 p.m., ESPN; College Football Playoff: The Fiesta Bowl: Clemson vs. Ohio State, semifinal, 5 p.m., ESPN
Rugby — Premiership: Harlequins vs. Leicester, 9:30 a.m., NBCSN
Tennis — ATP/WTA: The Hawaii Open, Finals, 1 p.m., Tennis
Women’s college basketball — Midland at Creighton, 3 p.m., FS1
Boxing — Showtime Championship: Gervonta Davis vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa (lightweight), 6 p.m., SHO