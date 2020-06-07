On this day ...
JUNE 7, 1995 — Hakeem Olajuwon’s tip-in with .3 seconds left gave Houston a 120-118 overtime win in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Houston, which trailed by 20 points in the first half, are led by Kenny Smith, whose Finals record seventh 3-pointer sent the game into overtime. Orlando’s Nick Anderson missed four free throws in the final 10.5 seconds in regulation that allowed Houston to stay in the game.
