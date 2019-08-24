On this day ...
AUGUST 24, 2007 — The NFL indefinitely suspended Michael Vick without pay just hours after he acknowledged in court papers that he did, indeed, bankroll gambling on dogfighting and helped kill some dogs not worthy of the pit.
Today
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Lewis-Clark Loggers Green and Gold Game, Sacajawea Jr. High, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Southern Oregon Tournament — Lewis-Clark State vs. Oregon Tech, 10 a.m.; Lewis-Clark State at Southern Oregon, 2 p.m.
BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
Lewiston at Sandpoint, noon
GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
Sandpoint at Lewiston, noon
SPORTS ON RADIO
Major League Baseball — Toronto at Seattle, 6:10 p.m., KRLC-AM (1350), KLER-AM (1300), KMAX-AM (840).
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Soccer — Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen at Fortuna Dusseldorf, 6:30 a.m., FS1; Borussia Monchengladbach at FSC Mainz, 6:30 a.m., FS2; Premier League: Crystal Palace at Manchester United, 6:55 a.m., NBCSN; Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at Schalke 04, 9:30 a.m., FS1; Premier League, Arsenal at Liverpool, 9:30 a.m., NBC; MLS, New York City FC vs. New York Red Bulls, 4 p.m., ESPN2.
Horse racing — Saratoga Live, 8:30 a.m., FS2; Travers Stakes, 2 p.m., Fox.
College football — Samford at Youngstown State, noon, ESPN; Miami vs. Florida, 4 p.m., ESPN.
High school football — St. Frances (Md.) at Miami Central (Fla.), 9 a.m., ESPN, Dematha (Md.) at St. John Bosco (Calif.), 6 p.m., ESPN2.
Little League World Series — Willemsted, Curacao (Caribbean) vs. Chofu City, Japan (Japan), International Championship, 9:30 a.m., ABC; World Series: River Ridge, La. (Southwest) vs. Wailuku, Hawaii, (West), U.S. Championship, 12:30 p.m., ABC.
Golf — PGA Tour Championship, 10 a.m., TGC, and 11:30 a.m., NBC; LPGA Tour, CP Women’s Open, 11:30 a.m., TGC; Korn Ferry Tour, Boise Open, 2:30 p.m., TGC; PGA Champions Tour, Boeing Classic, 4:30 p.m., TGC; European Tour, Scandinavian Invitation, 4 a.m., TGC.
Auto racing — Xfinity Series, Ctech Manufacturing 180, noon, NBCSN; IndyCar, Bommarito Automotive Group 500, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN.
Major League Baseball — N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 1 p.m., FS1; Colorado at St. Louis, 4 p.m., FS1; Toronto at Seattle, 6:10 p.m., ROOT.
Boxing — PBC Fight Night Prelims, Figueroa vs. Chacon, 2 p.m., FS2; PBC Fight Night, Figueroa vs. Chacon, 7 p.m., FS1.
Australian Rules Football — Brisbane at Richmond, 10 p.m., FS1.
SUNDAY
Auto racing — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: The Michelin GT Challenge, 10:30 a.m., NBCSN; NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: The Chevrolet Silverado 250, 11:30 a.m., FS1.
Basketball — Big 3 playoffs, 10 a.m., CBSSN; Big 3 playoffs, 11 a.m., CBS.
Golf — PGA Tour Golf: Tour Championship, final round, 9 a.m., TGC; LPGA Tour Golf: CP Women’s Open, 10:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Golf: Tour Championship, final round, 10:30 a.m., NBC; Korn Ferry Tour Golf: Albertsons Boise Open, final round, 1:30 p.m., TGC; PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Boeing Classic, final round, 3:30 p.m., TGC.
High school football — Southern Columbia (Pa.) at Hammond School (S.C.), 11 a.m., ESPN2.
Horse racing — Saratoga Live, 10 a.m., FS2.
Men’s lacrosse — Premier Lacrosse League: Chaos vs. Atlas, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN.
Little League World Series — teams TBD, consolation game, 7 a.m., ESPN; teams TBD, World Championship, noon, ABC.
Major League Baseball — Washington at Chicago Cubs, 11 a.m., TBS; Toronto at Seattle, 1:10 p.m., ROOT; N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 4 p.m. ESPN.
NFL preseason — Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 5 p.m., NBC.
Rodeo — PBR: Music City Knockout, Championship Round, 1 p.m., CBS.
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Manchester City at Bournemouth, 6 a.m., NBCSN; Bundesliga: RB Leipzig vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, 6:30 a.m., FS1; Premier League: Newcastle United at Tottenham, 8:25 a.m., NBCSN; Bundesliga: VfL Wolfsburg at Hertha Berlin, 9 a.m., FS1; Serie A: Genoa at AS Roma, 11:30 a.m., ESPN; MLS: Columbus at FC Cincinnati, 3 p.m., FS1; MLS: Houston at FC Dallas, 5:20 p.m., FS1; MLS: L.A. Galaxy at LA FC, 7:30 p.m., FS1.