On this day ...
FEBRUARY 21, 1931 — In the first major league night game, the Chicago White Sox played the New York Giants in a 10-inning exhibition in Houston.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Lewis-Clark State at College of Idaho, 4 p.m., Game 2 of best-of-3 Cascade Conference final
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Utah at Washington State, noon
Lewis-Clark State at College of Idaho, 2 p.m., Game 2 of best-of-3 Cascade Conference final
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Washington State at UC Davis, 11 a.m.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Lewis-Clark State at Polar Vortex Classic, 11 a.m. at College of Idaho
SPORTS ON RADIO
Men’s college basketball — Lewis-Clark State at College of Idaho, 4 p.m., Game 2 of best-of-3 Cascade Conference final, KOZE-AM (950)
Women’s college basketball — Utah at Washington State, noon, KQZB-FM (104.7); Lewis-Clark State at College of Idaho, 2 p.m., Game 2 of best-of-3 Cascade Conference final, KOZE-AM (950)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s college basketball — Rhode Island at George Washington, 8:30 a.m., NBCSN; Michigan at Ohio State, 10 a.m., CBS; Cincinnati at Houston, 10 a.m., ESPN; Davidson at St. Bonaventure, 12:30 p.m., NBCSN; UNLV at San Jose State, 1 p.m., CBSSN; Penn State at Iowa, 2 p.m., FS1; Navy at American, 3 p.m., CBSSN; Carroll College at Montana Western, 3 p.m., SWX; Butler at Xavier, 4 p.m., FS1
Women’s college basketball — Purdue at Michigan State, 8:30 a.m., FS1; North Carolina at NC State, 9 a.m., ESPN2; American at Loyola (Md.), 9 a.m., CBSSN; Syracuse at Virginia Tech, 9 a.m., ROOT; Ohio State at Michigan, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Georgia Tech at Boston College, 11 a.m., ROOT; Kentucky at South Carolina, noon, ESPN; Oregon at USC, noon, Pac-12; Oregon State at UCLA, 1 p.m., ESPN2; Carroll College at Montana Western, 1 p.m., SWX
Bowling — PBA: The Players Championship, finals, 9:30 a.m., Fox
Golf — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, final round, 10 a.m., TGC, and noon, CBS
Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2
NHL — New Jersey at Washington, 11 a.m., NBC; Philadelphia vs. Boston, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN
Women’s soccer — SheBelieves Cup: U.S. vs. Brazil, group stage, noon, FS1; SheBelieves Cup: Argentina vs. Canada, group stage, 3 p.m., FS2
Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series: The O’Reilly Auto Parts 253, Daytona Road Course, noon, Fox
NBA — Boston at New Orleans, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Brooklyn at L.A. Clippers, 5:15 p.m., ESPN
Women’s college gymnastics — California at Oregon State, 2 p.m., Pac-12
Track and field — ATL: Meet 4, 2 p.m. ESPN
Tennis — Various tournaments, 4:30 p.m., Tennis
Monday
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Idaho, Washington State at The Joust at Goose Creek, 8 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Sandpoint at Moscow, 6 p.m. in Class 4A district tournament
Orofino at Grangeville, 6 p.m. in Class 2A district tournament
Kamiah at Logos, 6 p.m. in Class 1A Division I district tournament
Clearwater Valley at Genesee, 6 p.m. in Class 1A Division I district tournament
Highland at Kendrick, 6 p.m. in Class 1A Division II district tournament
Timberline at Deary, 6 p.m. in Class 1A Division II district tournament
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Various tournaments, 3 a.m., 4:30 p.m. and 3 a.m. Tuesday, Tennis; Montpellier-ATP early rounds, 10 a.m., Tennis
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Brighton & Hove Albion, 11:55 a.m., NBCSN
Men’s college basketball — Syracuse at Duke, 4 p.m., ESPN; Oregon State at Utah, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Texas Tech at Oklahoma State, 6 p.m., ESPN; Stanford at USC, 6 p.m., FS1
Women’s college basketball — Creighton at Marquette, 4 p.m., FS1; Arizona at Stanford, 6 p.m., ESPN2