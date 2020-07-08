On this day ...
JULY 8, 2000 — Venus Williams beat Lindsay Davenport 6-3, 7-6 (3) for her first Grand Slam title. Williams becomes the first Black women’s champion at Wimbledon since Althea Gibson in 1957-58.
Today
LEGION BASEBALL
Palouse Coyotes at Moscow Blue Devils (2), 5 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship, Round Robin, 9 a.m., Tennis
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester City, 9:55 a.m., NBCSN; Serie A: Cagliari at Fiorentina, 10:25 a.m., ESPN2; Premier League: Liverpool at Brighton, 12:10 p.m., NBCSN; Serie A: Sassuolo at Bologna, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; MLS is Back Tournament: Orlando City SC vs. Inter Miami CF, Group A, 5 p.m., ESPN
Men’s basketball — TBT: Red Scare vs. Big X, Round of 16, 11 a.m., ESPN; TBT: Carmen’s Crew vs. House of ‘Paign, Round of 16, 1 p.m., ESPN
KBO Baseball — LG at Doosan, 2:25 a.m. Thursday, ESPN2