On this day ...

JANUARY 5, 1964 — Washington State alumnus Keith Lincoln of the San Diego Chargers rushed for 206 yards on 13 carries, caught seven passes for 123 yards, completed a pass for 20 and scored two touchdowns in a 51-10 rout of the Boston Patriots for the AFL title.

Today

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Lewiston at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Kendrick at Logos, 7:30 p.m.

Grangeville at Prairie, 6 p.m.

Kamiah at Orofino, 7:30 p.m.

Nezperce at Grangeville, 4:30 p.m.

Deary at Troy, 7:30 p.m.

Sal.River at Mead. Valley, 6:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Lakeland at Lewiston, 7 p.m.

Lapwai at St. Maries, 7 p.m.

Nezperce at Grangeville, 7:30 p.m.

Potlatch at Kendrick, 7:30 p.m.

Kamiah at Timberline, 6 p.m.

Salmon River at Mead. Valley, 5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Lewiston/Lakeland at Moscow, 5 p.m.

SPORTS ON TV

Men’s basketball — Florida at Alabama, 4 p.m., ESPN2; North Carolina at Miami, 5 p.m., ESPN; Rutgers at Michigan State, 6 p.m., ESPN2; Connecticut at Marquette, 6 p.m., FS1; Kansas at Texas Christian, 7 p.m., ESPN.

College football — Heisman Trophy Ceremony, 4 p.m., ESPN;

Tennis — Abu Dhabi, 10 p.m., Tennis Channel.

