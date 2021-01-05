On this day ...
JANUARY 5, 1964 — Washington State alumnus Keith Lincoln of the San Diego Chargers rushed for 206 yards on 13 carries, caught seven passes for 123 yards, completed a pass for 20 and scored two touchdowns in a 51-10 rout of the Boston Patriots for the AFL title.
Today
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Lewiston at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Kendrick at Logos, 7:30 p.m.
Grangeville at Prairie, 6 p.m.
Kamiah at Orofino, 7:30 p.m.
Nezperce at Grangeville, 4:30 p.m.
Deary at Troy, 7:30 p.m.
Sal.River at Mead. Valley, 6:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Lakeland at Lewiston, 7 p.m.
Lapwai at St. Maries, 7 p.m.
Nezperce at Grangeville, 7:30 p.m.
Potlatch at Kendrick, 7:30 p.m.
Kamiah at Timberline, 6 p.m.
Salmon River at Mead. Valley, 5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Lewiston/Lakeland at Moscow, 5 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s basketball — Florida at Alabama, 4 p.m., ESPN2; North Carolina at Miami, 5 p.m., ESPN; Rutgers at Michigan State, 6 p.m., ESPN2; Connecticut at Marquette, 6 p.m., FS1; Kansas at Texas Christian, 7 p.m., ESPN.
College football — Heisman Trophy Ceremony, 4 p.m., ESPN;
Tennis — Abu Dhabi, 10 p.m., Tennis Channel.