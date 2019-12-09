On this day ...

DECEMBER 9, 1934 — The New York Giants won the NFL championship by beating the Chicago Bears 30-13 in the famous “Sneakers Game.” With the temperature at 9 degrees and the Polo Grounds field a sheet of ice, the Giants opened the second half wearing basketball shoes and scored 27 points in the final period to overcome a 13-3 Chicago lead.

BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Logos at Troy, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Clarkston at Moscow, 7 p.m.

Logos at Troy, 6 p.m.

Prairie at Clearwater Valley, 6 p.m.

SPORTS ON TV

NFL — Giants at Philadelphia, 5:15 p.m, ESPN.

Men’s soccer — Premier League, Arsenal at West Ham, 11:55 a.m., NBCSN.

