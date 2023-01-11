On this day ...

JANUARY 11, 1987 — Denver’s John Elway led the Broncos to a 23-20 overtime victory against the Cleveland Browns to win the AFC Championship. Elway capped a 15-play, 98-yard march with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Mark Jackson that tied the game with 37 seconds remaining. Rich Karlis kicked a 33-yard field goal in overtime that gave Denver the win.

