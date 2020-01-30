On this day ...

JANUARY 30, 2000 — The St. Louis Rams held on to beat the Tennessee Titans 23-16 in the Super Bowl. Kurt Warner’s 73-yard touchdown pass to Isaac Bruce with 1:54 left gave the Rams the lead. On the game’s final play with six seconds left, Steve McNair’s pass was caught by Kevin Dyson at the Rams 5-yard line. He scrambled for the end zone only to be stopped just one yard short by Mike Jones as Dyson’s outstretched arm hold the ball near the goal line.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Lewis-Clark State vs. Taylor (Ind.), 9 a.m. at Arizona Christian Tournament, Phoenix

BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Grangeville at Orofino, 7:30 p.m.

Nezperce at Timberline, 7:30 p.m.

Spokane Classical at Pullman Christian, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Nezperce at Timberline, 6 p.m.

Troy at Kendrick, 7 p.m.

Genesee at Potlatch, 7:30 p.m.

Spokane Classical at Pullman Christian, 5 p.m.

Kamiah at Lapwai, 6 p.m.

Clearwater Valley at Prairie, 6 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

College baseball — Lewis-Clark State vs. Taylor (Ind.), 9 a.m. at Arizona Christian Tournament, Phoenix, KOZE-AM (950)

SPORTS ON TV

Golf — PGA Tour Champions: The Morocco Champions, first round, 6:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, first round, noon, TGC; EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, second round, midnight Friday, TGC

Women’s college basketball — Louisville at Notre Dame, 4 p.m., ESPN

Women’s college gymnastics — Michigan at Nebraska, 4 p.m., ESPN2

Men’s college basketball — Minnesota at Illinois, 4:30 p.m., FS1; Arizona at Washington, 6 p.m., ESPN2; Utah at Southern California, 6:30 p.m., FS1; Gonzaga at Santa Clara, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN; Colorado at UCLA, 8 p.m., ESPN2

NHL — Nashville at New Jersey, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN

NBA — Golden State at Boston, 5 p.m., TNT; Utah at Denver, 7:30 p.m., TNT

Tennis — The Australian Open: Women’s Doubles Championship, Mixed Doubles Semifinal, 8 p.m., Tennis; The Australian Open: Men’s Semifinal, 12:30 a.m. Friday, ESPN

