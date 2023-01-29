On this day ...

JANUARY 29, 2012 — Novak Djokovic outlasted Rafael Nadal to defend his Australian Open title in the longest Grand Slam final to become the fifth man to win three consecutive majors in the Open era. Djokovic completed a 5-hour, 53-minute 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-7 (5), 7-5 victory against Nadal at 1:37 a.m.

