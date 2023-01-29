JANUARY 29, 2012 — Novak Djokovic outlasted Rafael Nadal to defend his Australian Open title in the longest Grand Slam final to become the fifth man to win three consecutive majors in the Open era. Djokovic completed a 5-hour, 53-minute 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-7 (5), 7-5 victory against Nadal at 1:37 a.m.
Today
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Washington State at Arizona, 11 a.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Seattle at Idaho, 9:30 a.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Lewis-Clark State vs. Idaho State, 9 a.m. in Boise
SPORTS ON RADIO
Women’s college basketball — Washington State at Arizona, 11 a.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)
NFL playoffs — NFC Championship: San Francisco at Philadelphia, noon, KRPL-AM (1400); AFC Championship: Cincinnati at Kansas City, 3:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
Auto racing — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24 At Daytona, 3 a.m., USA and 9 a.m., NBC
Men’s college basketball — Michigan St. at Purdue, 9 a.m., CBS; Boston U. at Lehigh, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Providence at Villanova, 9 a.m., FS1; Saint Joseph’s at George Mason, 9 a.m., USA; Georgetown at St. John’s, 11 a.m., FS1; Drake at Belmont, noon, ESPN2; Memphis at Tulsa, 2 p.m., ESPN2
Women’s college basketball — South Carolina at Alabama, 10 a.m., ESPN2; Villanova at UConn, 11 a.m., CBSSN; Washington St. at Arizona, 11 a.m., Pac-12; Notre Dame at NC State, noon, ESPN; Saint Joseph’s at Richmond, 1 p.m., CBSSN; Oregon at Stanford, 1 p.m., Pac-12
Extreme sports — World of X Games: day 3, 10 a.m., ABC and 2 p.m., ESPN
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2 and 1 p.m., FS1
Figure skating — U.S. Championships: men’s free skate, noon, NBC
Rodeo — PBR: The ZipRecruiter Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, noon, CBS; PBR: The ZipRecruiter Invitational, championship round, 5 p.m., CBSSN
NFL playoffs — NFC Championship: San Francisco at Philadelphia, noon, Fox; AFC Championship: Cincinnati at Kansas City, 3:30 p.m., CBS
Golf — APGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Invitational, final round, 1:30 p.m., TGC
Women’s college gymnastics — Oregon St. at UCLA, 3 p.m., Pac-12
PHF hockey — All-Star game, 4 p.m., ESPN2
Tennis — Various tournaments, 11 p.m., Tennis
Monday
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Highland at Colton, 7:30 p.m.
Logos vs. Troy, 7:30 p.m. at ICCU Arena
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Highland at Colton, 6 p.m.
Deary at Potlatch, 6 p.m.
Troy at Logos, 7 p.m.
Nezperce at Salmon River, 5 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Various tournaments, 3 a.m., 1 p.m. and 11 p.m., Tennis
College golf — The Southwestern Invitational: first round, 1:30 p.m., TGC
Men’s college basketball — Virginia at Syracuse, 4 p.m., ESPN; Loyola Maryland at Colgate, 4 p.m., CBSSN; Baylor at Texas, 6 p.m., ESPN; Iowa St. at Texas Tech, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Women’s college basketball — Tennessee at LSU, 4 p.m., ESPN2