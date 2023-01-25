On this day ...
JANUARY 25, 2003 — Serena Williams survived an error-filled match to beat elder sister Venus 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-4 to win the Australian Open for her fourth consecutive major championship.
JANUARY 25, 2003 — Serena Williams survived an error-filled match to beat elder sister Venus 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-4 to win the Australian Open for her fourth consecutive major championship.
Today
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Othello at Pullman, 7 p.m.
Colton at Genesee, 7 p.m.
Potlatch vs. Kendrick, 7:30 p.m. at ICCU Arena
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Othello at Pullman, 5:30 p.m.
Genesee at Lapwai, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Clarkston at Lewiston, 7 p.m.
Pullman at Shadle Park, 7 p.m.
Priest River at Moscow, 5 p.m.
Colfax, Pomeroy at Reardan, 5 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
High school girls basketball — Othello at Pullman, 5:30 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.7)
High school boys basketball — Othello at Pullman, 7 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.7)
SPORTS ON TV
Golf — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, first round, noon, TGC; DP World Tour: The Hero Dubai Desert Classic, first round, 11:30 p.m., TGC
Men’s college basketball — Xavier at UConn, 3:30 p.m., FS1; Dayton at Rhode Island, 4 p.m., CBSSN; South Carolina at Florida, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Northwestern at Nebraska, 4 p.m., FS2; Butler at Providence, 5:30 p.m., FS1; St. John’s at Creighton, 6 p.m., CBSSN; Texas A&M at Auburn, 6 p.m., ESPN2; Chicago St. at Stanford, 7 p.m., Pac-12; Utah St. at San Diego St., 8 p.m., CBSSN
NHL — N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 4 p.m., TNT; Columbus at Edmonton, 6:30 p.m., TNT
NBA — Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 4:45 p.m., ESPN; Memphis at Golden State, 7:05 p.m., ESPN
Tennis — The Australian Open, women’s semifinals, 12:30 a.m. Thursday, ESPN
