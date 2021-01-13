On this day ...
JANUARY 13, 2013 — Matt Bryant kicked a 49-yard field goal with eight seconds left as the Atlanta Falcons bounced back after blowing a 20-point lead in the fourth quarter, defeating Seattle 30-28 in an NFC divisional playoff game. The Falcons led 27-7 at the start of the final quarter before rookie quarterback Russell Wilson led the Seahawks to three fourth-quarter touchdowns and a 28-27 lead with 31 seconds left.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Lewiston at Coeur d’Alene, 7 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Manchester City, 9:55 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Aston Villa, 12:10 p.m., NBCSN
Tennis — Delray-ATP singles final, noon, Tennis
NHL — Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 2:15 p.m., NBCSN; Chicago at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m., NBCSN; St. Louis at Colorado, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN
Men’s college basketball — Arkansas at LSU, 4 p.m., ESPN2; DePaul at Georgetown, 5:30 p.m., FS1; Texas Tech at Texas, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Women’s college basketball — St. John’s at DePaul, 4 p.m., FS2
NBA — Brooklyn at N.Y. Knicks, 4:45 p.m., ESPN; New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 7:05 p.m., ESPN