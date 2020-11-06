On this day ...
NOVEMBER 6, 1981 — Larry Holmes knocked out Renaldo Snipes in the 11th round to retain the world heavyweight title in Pittsburgh.
Today
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Moscow at Sandpoint, 7 p.m. in Class 4A state quarterfinal round
Grace at Prairie, 6 p.m. in Class 1A Division I state quarterfinal round
SPORTS ON RADIO
High school football — Moscow at Sandpoint, 7 p.m. in Class 4A state quarterfinal round, KZFN-FM (106.1)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Golf — Ladies European Tour: The Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic, final round, 7 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Houston Open, second round, 10 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, first round, 1 p.m., TGC
Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 8 a.m., FS2; Breeders’ Cup Series: Future Stars Friday, 11 a.m., NBCSN
College football — Miami at NC State, 4:30 p.m., ESPN; BYU at Boise State, 6:45 p.m., FS1
High school football — American Heritage (Fla.) at St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.), 5 p.m., ESPN2
Auto racing — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Lucas Oil 150, 5 p.m., FS1
SATURDAY
Golf — European Tour: The Cyprus Showdown, third round, 2 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Houston Open, third round, 10 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, second round, 1 p.m., TGC; European Tour: The Cyprus Showdown, final round, 1:30 a.m. Sunday, TGC
Tennis — Paris-ATP singles and doubles semifinal round matches, 2:45 a.m., Tennis; Various tournaments, 3 a.m. Sunday, Tennis
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Manchester United at Everton, 4 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Leeds United at Crystal Palace, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Sheffield United at Chelsea, 9:30 a.m., NBCSN; Liga MX: Monterrey at Chivas, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN
Horse racing — Breeders Cup, 9 a.m., NBCSN; Breeders Cup, 11:30 a.m., NBC
College football — West Virginia at Texas, 9 a.m., ABC; Arizona State at USC, 9 a.m., Fox; Michigan State at Iowa, 9 a.m., ESPN; North Carolina at Duke, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Michigan at Indiana, 9 a.m., FS1; Houston at Cincinnati, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Florida vs. Georgia, 12:30 p.m., CBS; Kansas at Oklahoma, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Arizona at Utah, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; Texas Tech at TCU, 12:30 p.m., FS1; Oklahoma State at Kansas State, 1 p.m., Fox; Texas A&M at South Carolina, 4 p.m., ESPN; UCLA at Colorado, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Baylor at Iowa State, 4 p.m., FS1; Stanford at Oregon, 4:30 p.m., ABC; Clemson at Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m., NBC; Washington State at Oregon State, 7:30 p.m., FS1
Auto racing — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200, 2 p.m., NBCSN
Boxing — PBC Fight Night: Luis Ortiz vs. Alexander Flores (heavyweights), 5 p.m., Fox
Mixed martial arts — UFC Fight Night: Thiago Santos vs. Glover Teixeira (light heavyweight), 7 p.m., ESPN2