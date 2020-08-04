On this day ...
AUGUST 4, 1984 — Carl Lewis won the 100-meter dash in 9.99 seconds at the Los Angeles Summer Games. US teammate Sam Graddy won the silver in 10.19 and Canada’s Ben Johnson took the bronze with a time of 10.22.
