MARCH 31, 1975 — UCLA beat Kentucky 92-85 for its 10th NCAA basketball title under coach John Wooden. Wooden finished with a 620-147 career record after he announced his retirement two days earlier.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Lewis-Clark State vs. Judson (Ill.), 9 a.m. in Marian, Ind.
Lewis-Clark State at Huntington (Ind.), 2 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Lewis-Clark State at Huntington (Ind.), 2 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Colton at Colfax (2), 2 p.m.
Prairie at Pomeroy, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Pullman at Colton, 4 p.m.
Prairie at Pomeroy, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Pullman at Clarkston, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Pomeroy at St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse, 2:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
Golf — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, first round, 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, first round, 1 p.m., TGC
Tennis — Miami Open-WTA semifinal, ATP quarterfinal, 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., Tennis
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2
Women’s college beach volleyball — TCU at UCLA, 2:30 p.m., Pac-12; Hawaii at UCLA, 4:30 p.m., Pac-12
Men’s college basketball — NIT championship: Xavier vs. Texas A&M, 4 p.m., ESPN; Slam dunk and 3-point championships, 6 p.m., ESPN
NBA — Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 4:30 p.m., TNT; L.A. Lakers at Utah, 7 p.m., TNT
College baseball — Florida at Georgia, 5 p.m., ESPN2
MLB spring training — Cleveland vs. Seattle, 6:30 p.m., ROOT