JULY 5, 1947 — Larry Doby became the first Black player in the American League. He struck out as a pinch-hitter for the Cleveland Indians in a 6-5 loss to the Chicago White Sox.
Moscow Blue Devils at Orofino (2), 1 p.m.
Moscow Junior Blue Devils at Prairie (2), 2 p.m.
KBO baseball — LG at Samsung, 12:55 a.m., ESPN.
Rugby — NRL: South Sydney at Canterbury-Bankstown, 1:30 a.m., FS1.
Men’s soccer — Premier League, Sheffield United at Burnley, 4 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League, West Ham at Newcastle United, 6:10 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League, Aston Villa at Liverpool, 8:25 a.m., NBCSN; Serie A, Fiorentina at Parma, 10:25 a.m., ESPN2; Premier League, Manchester City at Southampton, 11 a.m., NBC.
Auto racing — Formula One, Austrian Grand Prix, 6:05 a.m., ESPN; Cup Series, Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400, 1 p.m., NBC.
Tennis — various tournaments, Tennis Channel.
Golf — PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic, 10 a.m., TGC, and noon, CBS.
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS1.
TBT basketball — Jimmy V vs. Herd That, 11 a.m., ESPN; Team Hines vs. Sideline Cancer, 1 p.m., ESPN; Heartfire vs. Men of Mackey, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Armored Athlete vs. Power of the Paw, 6 p.m., ESPN2.