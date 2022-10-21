On this day ...
OCTOBER 21, 1967 — The expansion Seattle SuperSonics won their first NBA game, a 117-110 overtime victory against San Diego.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Seattle Mountaineers at Lewis-Clark State (exhibition), 5:30 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Lewis-Clark State at Northwest, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Washington State, 7 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Washington State, Idaho at Visit Stockton Invitational, 8 a.m.
COLLEGE SWIMMING AND DIVING
Idaho at Northern Arizona, 3 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Coeur d’Alene at Lewiston, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Moscow, 7 p.m.
East Valley at Pullman, 7 p.m.
Asotin at Colfax, 6 p.m.
Kendrick at Deary, 7 p.m.
Orofino at St. Maries, 7 p.m.
Pomeroy at Liberty Christian, 7 p.m.
Logos at Prairie, 7 p.m.
Clearwater Valley at Troy, 7 p.m.
Potlatch at Kamiah, 7 p.m.
Timberline at Lewis County, 7 p.m.
Salmon River at Garden Valley, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Classical Christian at Pullman Christian, 4:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB playoffs — N.L. Championship Series: San Diego at Philadelphia, game 3, 4:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
High school football — Asotin at Colfax, 6 p.m., KCLX-AM (1450); Coeur d’Alene at Lewiston, 7 p.m., KVTY-FM (105.1); Lakeland at Moscow, 7 p.m., KMAX-AM (840); East Valley at Pullman, 7 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1); Orofino at St. Maries, 7 p.m., KLER-AM (1300)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Women’s soccer — FIFA U-17 World Cup quarterfinal: Germany vs. Brazil, 7:15 a.m., FS2
Tennis — Various tournaments, 9 a.m., Tennis; Guadalajara-WTA quarterfinals, 5 p.m., Tennis
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2
Auto racing — Formula One: practice, 11:55 a.m., ESPN2; NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, 3 p.m., USA
Golf — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, second round, noon, TGC; LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, third round, 8 p.m., TGC
College football — Tulsa at Temple, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2; UAB at W. Kentucky, 5 p.m., CBSSN
Figure skating — ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America, 4:30 p.m., USA
MLB playoffs — N.L. Championship Series: San Diego at Philadelphia, game 3, 4:30 p.m., FS1
NBA — Boston at Miami, 4:45 p.m., ESPN; Denver at Golden State, 7:05 p.m., ESPN
NHL — Seattle at Colorado, 6 p.m., ROOT
Men’s college soccer — Washington at Oregon St., 6 p.m., Pac-12
Boxing — ShoBox: The New Generation, 6:30 p.m., Showtime
High school football — teams TBD, 7 p.m., SWX
Women’s college volleyball — UCLA at Stanford, 8 p.m., Pac-12
SATURDAY
Auto racing — FIM World Supercross Championship: The Australian Grand Prix round 2, 1 a.m., FS2; NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Baptist Health 200, 10 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Contender Boats 300, 1:30 p.m., USA
Women’s soccer — FIFA U-17 World Cup quarterfinal: Colombia vs. Tanzania, 3:45 a.m., FS2; FIFA U-17 World Cup quarterfinal: Japan vs. Spain, 7:15 a.m., FS2
Men’s soccer — SPFL: Celtic at Hearts, 4:30 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Liverpool at Nottingham Forest, 4:30 a.m., USA; Premier League: Crystal Palace at Everton, 7 a.m., USA; Premier League: Manchester United at Chelsea, 9:30 a.m., NBC
Fishing — Bassmaster Opens: The 2022 St. Croix Bassmaster Central Open, 5 a.m., FS1
Golf — DP World Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, third round, 5 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, third round, noon, TGC; LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, final round, 8 p.m., TGC
Tennis — Various tournaments, 5 a.m., Tennis; Guadalajara-WTA semifinals, 3 p.m., Tennis
College football — Syracuse at Clemson, 9 a.m., ABC: Louisiana-Monroe at Army, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Cincinnati at SMU, 9 a.m., ESPN; Kansas at Baylor, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Iowa at Ohio St., 9 a.m., Fox; West Virginia at Texas Tech, noon, FS1; Portland St. at Idaho, noon, SWX; Texas at Oklahoma St., 12:30 p.m., ABC; Mississippi at LSU, 12:30 p.m., CBS; W. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 12:30 p.m., CBSSN; Purdue at Wisconsin, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Memphis at Tulane, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; UCLA at Oregon, 12:30 p.m., Fox; Arizona St. at Stanford, 1 p.m., Pac-12; Fresno St. at New Mexico, 3:30 p.m., FS2; Boise St. at Air Force, 4 p.m., CBSSN; Mississippi St. at Alabama, 4 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2; Minnesota at Penn St., 4:30 p.m., ABC; Kansas St. at TCU, 5 p.m., FS1; Colorado at Oregon St., 5 p.m., Pac-12; Utah St. at Wyoming, 6:45 p.m., FS2; San Diego St. at Nevada, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN; Washington at California, 7:30 p.m., ESPN; Montana at Sacramento St., 8 p.m., ESPN2
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2
Figure skating — ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America, noon, NBC and 5 p.m., USA
MLB playoffs — A.L. Championship Series: Houston at N.Y. Yankees, game 3, 2 p.m., TBS; N.L. Championship Series: San Diego at Philadelphia, game 4, 4:30 p.m., Fox
NHL — Colorado at Vegas, 7 p.m., ROOT