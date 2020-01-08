On this day ...
JANUARY 8, 1984 — Mark Moseley’s 25-yard field goal with 40 seconds remaining gave the Washington Redskins a 24-21 win against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game. The 49ers rallied from a 21-point fourth-quarter deficit, but two disputed penalties and the late field goal helped the Redskins reach a second consecutive Super Bowl.
Today
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
West Valley at Pullman, 7 p.m.
Clarkston at East Valley, 7 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s college basketball — St. John’s at Georgetown, 3:30 p.m., FS1; Notre Dame at North Carolina State, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Seton Hall at Xavier, 5:30 p.m., FS1; Oklahoma at Texas, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Golf — EPGA Tour: The Hong Kong Open, First Round, 8 p.m., TGC; EPGA Tour: The South African Open, First Round, 2 a.m. Thursday, TGC
NBA — Denver at Dallas, 4:30 p.m., ESPN; Milwaukee at Golden State, 7 p.m., ESPN
NHL — Washington at Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN; Dallas at Los Angeles, 7 p.m., NBCSN
Tennis — ATP/WTA: The ATP Cup, Day 7 Quarterfinals AND The Auckland Open, and The Brisbane International, Early Rounds, The Shenzhen Open, Quarterfinals, 3 p.m. and midnight Thursday, Tennis