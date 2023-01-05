On this day ...
JANUARY 5, 1993 — Reggie Jackson, who hit 563 homers and played on five championship teams in 21 seasons, was the only player elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Washington State at Arizona State, 5 p.m.
Sacramento State at Idaho, 6 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Idaho at Sacramento State, 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Washington State at Hawaii Invitational, 8 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Salmon River at Clearwater Valley, 6 p.m.
Orofino at Kamiah, 7:30 p.m.
Logos at Lapwai, 7:30 p.m.
Potlatch at Deary, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Prairie at Kendrick, 7:30 p.m.
Lewiston C at Nezperce, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Pomeroy at, Colfax hosts league meet, 5 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Men’s college basketball — Washington State at Arizona State, 5 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.3); Sacramento State at Idaho, 6 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
Women’s college basketball — Idaho at Sacramento State, 7 p.m., KMAX-AM (840)
SPORTS ON TV
Golf — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, first round, 3 p.m., TGC
Tennis — Various tournaments, 3 p.m. and 3 a.m. Friday, Tennis
Men’s college basketball — Drexel at Towson, 4 p.m., CBSSN; SMU at Houston, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Purdue at Ohio St., 4 p.m., FS1; Washington St. at Arizona St., 5 p.m., Pac-12; North Texas at W. Kentucky, 6 p.m., CBSSN; Oregon at Colorado, 6 p.m., ESPN2; Indiana at Iowa, 6 p.m., FS1; Southern Cal at UCLA, 6:30 p.m., ESPN; Oregon St. at Utah, 7 p.m., Pac-12; Gonzaga at San Francisco, 8 p.m., ESPN2; Washington at Arizona, 8 p.m., FS1
NHL — Washington at Columbus, 4 p.m., ESPN; Seattle at Toronto, 4 p.m., ROOT; Pittsburgh at Vegas, 7 p.m., ROOT
NBA — Boston at Dallas, 4:30 p.m., TNT; L.A. Clippers at Denver, 7 p.m., TNT
Women’s college basketball — San Francisco at Gonzaga, 6 p.m., SWX
