On this day ...
MAY 23, 1976 — Boston center Dave Cowens dominated the opener of the NBA Finals against Phoenix with a 25-point, 21-rebound performance as the Celtics defeated the Suns, 98-87.
Today
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Seattle at San Diego, 1 p.m., KLER-AM (1300)
SPORTS ON TV
Auto racing — Formula One: The Monaco Grand Prix, 6 a.m., ESPN2; NASCAR Cup Series: qualifying, 8 a.m., FS1; Indianapolis 500 qualifying, 10 a.m., NBCSN and 11:30 a.m., NBC; NASCAR Cup Series: The EchoPark Texas Grand Prix, 11:30 a.m., FS1; MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, noon, FS2
Golf — The PGA Championship, final round, 7 a.m., ESPN and 10 a.m., CBS; LPGA Tour: The Pure Silk Championship, final round, noon, TGC
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Everton at Manchester City, 8 a.m., CNBC; Premier League: Manchester United at Wolverhampton, 8 a.m., TGC; Premier League: Crystal Palace at Liverpool, 8 a.m., NBC; Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Leicester City, 8 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Chelsea at Aston Villa, 8 a.m., USA; MLS: Atlanta United at Seattle, 1:30 p.m., Fox; MLS: Austin FC at Nashville FC, 6 p.m., FS1
College softball — NCAA regionals: TBD, 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., ESPN2
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., FS2
NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference first round: Washington at Philadelphia, game 1, 10 a.m., TNT; Western Conference first round: L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, game 1, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Eastern Conference first round: Atlanta at New York, game 1, 4 p.m., TNT; Western Conference first round: Memphis at Utah, game 1, 6:30 p.m., TNT and ROOT
WNBA — New York at Chicago, 10 a.m., ESPN
Rodeo — PBR: The Bad Boy Mowers Invitational, 11 a.m., CBSSN
NHL playoffs — Stanley Cup Central Division: Carolina at Nashville, first round, game 4, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN; Stanley Cup West Division: Colorado at St. Louis, first round, game 4, 2 p.m., NBCSN; Stanley Cup East Division: Boston at Washington, first round, game 5, 4 p.m., USA; Stanley Cup North Division: Edmonton at Winnipeg, first round, game 3, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN
College baseball — Stanford at Oregon, noon, Pac-12
MLB — Seattle at San Diego, 1 p.m., ROOT; Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 4 p.m., ESPN
Rugby — MLR: New England at United New York, 1 p.m., CBSSN; Atlanta at Seattle, 5 p.m. ROOT
Track and field — USATF: The Boost Boston Games, 1:30 p.m., NBC
Women’s soccer — NWSL: OL Reign at Portland FC, 3 p.m., CBSSN
Monday
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Clarkston at Pullman, 5:30 p.m.
Oakesdale at Pomeroy, 7:30 p.m.
Gar-Pal at Colton, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Clarkston at Pullman, 7 p.m.
Oakesdale at Pomeroy, 6 p.m.
Garfield-Palouse at Colton, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Pullman, Shadle Park at Rogers, 4 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Various tournaments, 1:30 a.m., Tennis
Women’s college golf — NCAA individual national championship, 2 p.m., TGC
NHL playoffs — Stanley Cup East Division: N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, game 5, 4 p.m., NBCSN; Stanley Cup Central Division: Tampa Bay at Florida, game 5, 5 p.m., CNBC; Stanley Cup North Division: Edmonton at Winnipeg, first round, game 4, 6:45 p.m., NBCSN; Stanley Cup West Division: Minnesota at Vegas, game 5, 7:30 p.m., CNBC
NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference first round: Miami at Milwaukee, game 2, 4:30 p.m., TNT; Western Conference first round: Portland at Denver, game 2, 7 p.m., TNT
MLB — St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 5 p.m., ESPN; Seattle at Oakland, 6:30 p.m., ROOT