On this day ...
JANUARY 28, 1901 — The American League was founded. The league planned for a 140-game schedule, set player rosters at 14 and recognized the Players Protective Association, the players’ union.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Arizona State at Washington State, 5 p.m.
Idaho State at Idaho, 2 p.m.
Lewis-Clark State at Eastern Oregon, 6 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Idaho at Idaho State, 1 p.m.
Lewis-Clark State at Eastern Oregon, 4 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Seattle at Lewis-Clark State, noon
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Washington State vs. Northwestern, 3:30 p.m. at ITA Kickoff Weekend in Charlottesville, Va.
Lewis-Clark State at Boise State, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Washington State at UW Invitational, 9:30 a.m.
Washington State at New Mexico Team Invitational, 9 a.m. in Albuquerque, N.M.
Idaho, Lewis-Clark State, Washington State at Inland Northwest Invitational, 9:30 a.m. in Spokane
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague at Asotin, 6 p.m.
Clearwater Valley at Troy, 2:30 p.m.
Colfax at Liberty, 5:30 p.m.
Garfield-Palouse at Colton, 5:30 p.m.
Genesee at Kamiah, 5:30 p.m.
St. Maries at Grangeville, 2:30 p.m.
Council at Highland, 3:30 p.m.
Lapwai at Logos, 6 p.m.
Lakeside at Orofino, 5:30 p.m.
Pomeroy at Tekoa-Rosalia, 4 p.m.
Garden Valley at Salmon River, 6:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague at Asotin, 4:30 p.m.
Clearwater Valley at Troy, 1 p.m.
Colfax at Liberty, 4 p.m.
Garfield-Palouse at Colton, 4 p.m.
Genesee at Kamiah, 2:30 p.m.
St. Maries at Grangeville, 1 p.m.
Council at Highland, 2 p.m.
Lapwai at Logos, 1:30 p.m.
Lakeside at Orofino, 2:30 p.m.
Pomeroy at Tekoa-Rosalia, 2:30 p.m.
Garden Valley at Salmon River, 5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Lewiston, Moscow, Potlatch at North Idaho Rumble, 9 a.m. in Coeur d’Alene
Grangeville, Lapwai, Lewiston JV, Moscow, Orofino, Potlatch at, Clearwater Valley hosts North/South Duals, 9 a.m.
Colfax, Pomeroy at A.C. Hartline, 10:30 a.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Men’s college basketball — Alabama at Oklahoma, 11 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Idaho State at Idaho, 2 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Arizona State at Washington State, 5 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.3), KCLX-AM (1450); Lewis-Clark State at Eastern Oregon, 6 p.m., KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5)
Women’s college basketball — Idaho at Idaho State, 1 p.m., KMAX-AM (840); Lewis-Clark State at Eastern Oregon, 4 p.m., KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5)
High school boys basketball — St. Maries at Grangeville, 2:30 p.m., KORT-FM (92.7); Colfax at Liberty, 5:30 p.m., KMAX-AM (840); Lakeside at Orofino, 5:30 p.m., KLER-AM (1300)
High school girls basketball — Colfax at Liberty, 4 p.m., KMAX-AM (840)
NBA — L.A. Lakers at Boston, 5:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Men’s college basketball — Xavier at Creigton, 9 a.m., CBS; Auburn at West Virginia, 9 a.m., ESPN; Louisville at Notre Dame, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Northeastern at Delaware, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Alabama at Oklahoma, 11 a.m., ESPN; Iowa St. at Missouri, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Marquette at DePaul, 11 a.m., FS1; Samford at Wofford, 11 a.m., CBSSN; Cincinnati at Houston, 11:15 a.m., CBS; Illinois at Wisconsin, noon, Fox; Arkansas at Baylor, 1 p.m., ESPN; TCU at Mississippi St., 1 p.m., ESPN2; Seton Hall at Butler, 1 p.m., FS1; Richmond at Dayton, 1 p.m., CBSSN; Arizona at Washington, 2:30 p.m., Fox; Texas at Tennessee, 3 p.m., ESPN; Florida at Kansas St., 3 p.m., ESPN2; St. Bonaventure at VCU, 3 p.m., CBSSN; Gonzaga at Portland, 4 p.m., NBC; Ohio St. at Indiana, 5 p.m., Fox; Kansas at Kentucky, 5 p.m., ESPN; Mississippi at Oklahoma St., 5 p.m., ESPN2; Colorado St. at Boise St., 5 p.m. CBSSN; Arizona St. at Washington St., 5 p.m., ESPNU; Utah at Oregon, 5 p.m., Pac-12; San Jose St. at San Diego St., 6 p.m., FS1; Saint Mary’s (Calif.) at BYU, 7 p.m., ESPN2; Nevada at UNLV, 7 p.m., CBSSN; Colorado at Oregon St., 7:30 p.m., Pac-12
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS1 and 11 a.m., FS2; The Pegasus World Cup Invitational, 1:30 p.m., NBC
Extreme sports — World of X Games: day 2, 9:30 a.m., ABC and 7 p.m., ESPN
Women’s college basketball — Nebraska at Iowa, 10 a.m., Fox
Auto racing — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24 At Daytona, 10:30 a.m., NBC and 11:30 a.m. and 7 p.m., USA
Golf — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, final round, 11:30 a.m., TGC and 1:30 p.m., CBS; DP World Tour: The Hero Dubai Desert Classic, final round, 11 p.m.
Figure skating — U.S. Championships: men’s short program, 11:30 a.m., NBC; U.S. Championships: pairs free skate, 5 p.m., USA
NBA — Denver at Philadelphia, noon, ABC; N.Y. Knicks at Brooklyn, 2:30 p.m., ABC; L.A. Lakers at Boston, 5:30 p.m., ABC
Women’s college gymnastics — Washington at Utah, noon, Pac-12; Stanford at California, 2 p.m., Pac-12
Men’s soccer — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Colombia, 4:30 p.m., TNT; Liga MX: Guadalajara at Juárez, 7 p.m., FS2
High school boys basketball — Bishop Gorman (N.Y.) at San Ysidro (Calif.), 9 p.m., ESPN2
SUNDAY
Tennis — The Australian Open: men’s final, 12:30 a.m., ESPN; Various tournaments, 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. Monday, Tennis
Auto racing — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24 At Daytona, 3 a.m., USA and 9 a.m., NBC
Men’s college basketball — Michigan St. at Purdue, 9 a.m., CBS; Boston U. at Lehigh, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Providence at Villanova, 9 a.m., FS1; Saint Joseph’s at George Mason, 9 a.m., USA; Georgetown at St. John’s, 11 a.m., FS1; Drake at Belmont, noon, ESPN2; Memphis at Tulsa, 2 p.m., ESPN2
Women’s college basketball — South Carolina at Alabama, 10 a.m., ESPN2; Villanova at UConn, 11 a.m., CBSSN; Washington St. at Arizona, 11 a.m., Pac-12; Notre Dame at NC State, noon, ESPN; Saint Joseph’s at Richmond, 1 p.m., CBSSN; Oregon at Stanford, 1 p.m., Pac-12
Extreme sports — World of X Games: day 3, 10 a.m., ABC and 2 p.m., ESPN
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2 and 1 p.m., FS1
Figure skating — U.S. Championships: men’s free skate, noon, NBC
Rodeo — PBR: The ZipRecruiter Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, noon, CBS; PBR: The ZipRecruiter Invitational, championship round, 5 p.m., CBSSN
NFL playoffs — NFC Championship: San Francisco at Philadelphia, noon, Fox; AFC Championship: Cincinnati at Kansas City, 3:30 p.m., CBS
Golf — APGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Invitational, final round, 1:30 p.m., TGC
Women’s college gymnastics — Oregon St. at UCLA, 3 p.m., Pac-12
PHF hockey — All-Star game, 4 p.m., ESPN2