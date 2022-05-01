On this day ...
MAY 1, 1992 — The Pittsburgh Penguins became the 11th NHL team to rebound from a 3-1 deficit and win a playoff series after beating the Washington Capitals 3-1.
Today
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Bushnell at Lewis-Clark State (2), 11 a.m.
USC at Washington State, noon
SPORTS ON RADIO
College baseball — Bushnell at Lewis-Clark State (2), 11 a.m., KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5); USC at Washington State, noon, KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)
MLB — Seattle at Miami, 10:30 a.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7), KLER-AM (1300); Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 4 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — Serie A: Fiorentina at AC Milan, 6 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Chelsea at Everton, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Arsenal at West Ham United, 8:30 a.m., USA; Serie A: Inter Milan at Udinese, 9 a.m., CBSSN; MLS: Philadelphia Union at Nashville SC, 1 p.m., ESPN; MLS: Minnesota United FC at LAFC, 7 p.m., FS1
College softball — Florida at LSU, 9 a.m., ESPN2; California at Arizona St., 2 p.m., Pac-12; Oregon St. at Oregon, 4 p.m., Pac-12
Golf — PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, final round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, final round, noon, TGC; LPGA Tour: The Palos Verdes Championship, final round, 3 p.m., TGC
Auto racing — IndyCar Series: The Honda Indy Grand Prix Of Alabama, 10 a.m., NBC; NASCAR Cup Series: The DuraMAX Drydene 400, noon, Fox; IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship, noon, NBC
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2
College baseball — Mississippi at Arkansas, 10 a.m., ESPN; Oregon St. at Utah, 6 p.m., Pac-12
NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference semifinal: Milwaukee at Boston, game 1, 10 a.m., ABC; Western Conference semifinal: Golden State at Memphis, game 7, 12:30 p.m., ABC
MLB — Seattle at Miami, 10:30 a.m., ROOT; Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 4 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2
USFL — Pittsburgh vs. Michigan, 11:30 a.m., USA
Running — Bloomsday, noon, SWX
Women’s soccer — CONCACAF U-17 Championship round of 16: Jamaica vs. Cuba, 3:50 p.m., FS2
Rugby — MLR: Seattle at Austin, 4 p.m., ROOT
Monday
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Potlatch at Kamiah, 4:30 p.m.
Nezperce at Clearwater Valley, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Lapwai at Kendrick, 5 p.m.
Pomeroy at Colton (2), 3 p.m.
Prairie at Grangeville, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
Moscow at Sandpoint, 3 p.m.
Shadle Park at Clarkston, 3:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
Moscow at Sandpoint, 3 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF
Lewiston, Moscow at Sandpoint Invitational, 12:30 p.m. at Idaho Club
Clarkston, Pullman at GSL #4, 12:30 p.m. at Esmerelda in Spokane
Lapwai at St. Maries Invite, noon
Colfax at Deer Park, 9 a.m.
Pomeroy hosts Yakama Nation Tribal and Tekoa-Rosalia, 1 p.m. at Crystal Springs
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF
Moscow at Sandpoint Invitational, 12:30 p.m. at Idaho Club
Clarkston, Pullman at GSL #4, 12:30 p.m. at Esmerelda in Spokane
Colfax at Deer Park, 9 a.m.
Pomeroy hosts Yakama Nation Tribal and Tekoa-Rosalia, 1 p.m. at Crystal Springs
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD
Deary, Genesee, Grangeville, Highland, Logos, Nezperce at, Kendrick hosts Kendrick Invitational, 1 p.m. at Lapwai
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Seattle at Houston, 5 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7)
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Madrid-WTA/ATP early rounds, 2 a.m., Tennis
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Brentford at Manchester United, noon, USA
NHL playoffs — Eastern Conference first round: Carolina at Boston, game 1, 4 p.m., ESPN; Eastern Conference first round, Toronto at Tampa Bay, game 1, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2; Western Conference first round: St. Louis at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., ESPN; Western Conference first round: Los Angeles at Edmonton, 7 p.m., ESPN2
NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference semifinal: Philadelphia at Miami, game 1, 4:30 p.m., TNT; Western Conference semifinal: Dallas at Phoenix, game 1, 7 p.m., TNT
MLB — Seattle at Houston, 5 p.m., ROOT