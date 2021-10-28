On this day ...
OCTOBER 28, 1973 — With jockey Eddie Maple substituting for suspended Ron Turcotte, Secretariat concluded his racing career with a victory in the Canadian International Championship Stakes at Woodbine in Toronto.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Yellowstone Christian at Lewis-Clark State, 5:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Washington State at Oregon, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Southern Utah at Idaho, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague at Colfax, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER
Rogers at Pullman, 3:30 p.m. in Class 2A district first round
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Pomeroy at St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse, 6:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Men’s college basketball — Yellowstone Christian at Lewis-Clark State, 5:30 p.m., KOZE-AM (950)
High school football — Lind-Ritzville/Sprague at Colfax, 7 p.m., KMAX-AM (840)
SPORTS ON TV
Golf — LEPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic, second round, 7 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, first round, 10:30 a.m., TGC
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2
Women’s college soccer — California at USC, 3 p.m., Pac-12; Stanford at UCLA, 7 p.m., Pac-12
College football — South Florida at East Carolina, 4:30 p.m., ESPN; Troy at Coastal Carolina, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2
Men’s college soccer — Stanford at Oregon St., 5 p.m., Pac-12
NFL — Green Bay at Arizona, 5:20 p.m., Fox and NFL Network
Men’s soccer — CONCACAF Champions League: Monterrey vs. Club América, final, 7 p.m., FS1
Tennis — Various tournaments, 3 a.m. Friday, Tennis