On this day ...

OCTOBER 28, 1973 — With jockey Eddie Maple substituting for suspended Ron Turcotte, Secretariat concluded his racing career with a victory in the Canadian International Championship Stakes at Woodbine in Toronto.

Today

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Yellowstone Christian at Lewis-Clark State, 5:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Washington State at Oregon, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Southern Utah at Idaho, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague at Colfax, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER

Rogers at Pullman, 3:30 p.m. in Class 2A district first round

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Pomeroy at St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse, 6:30 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

Men’s college basketball — Yellowstone Christian at Lewis-Clark State, 5:30 p.m., KOZE-AM (950)

High school football — Lind-Ritzville/Sprague at Colfax, 7 p.m., KMAX-AM (840)

SPORTS ON TV

Golf — LEPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic, second round, 7 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, first round, 10:30 a.m., TGC

Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2

Women’s college soccer — California at USC, 3 p.m., Pac-12; Stanford at UCLA, 7 p.m., Pac-12

College football — South Florida at East Carolina, 4:30 p.m., ESPN; Troy at Coastal Carolina, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2

Men’s college soccer — Stanford at Oregon St., 5 p.m., Pac-12

NFL — Green Bay at Arizona, 5:20 p.m., Fox and NFL Network

Men’s soccer — CONCACAF Champions League: Monterrey vs. Club América, final, 7 p.m., FS1

Tennis — Various tournaments, 3 a.m. Friday, Tennis

