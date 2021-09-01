On this day ...
SEPTEMBER 1, 1977 — Renee Richards, the 43-year-old transsexual who fought for more than a year for the right to play in the women’s singles of a major tennis championship, is beaten in the first round by Virginia Wade, 6-1, 6-4. Tracy Austin, at the age of 14 years, eight months, 20 days, became the youngest player to play in the U.S. Open, defeating Heidi Eisterlehner, 3-6, 6-3, 6-1, in the first round. Austin’s mark is broken in 1979 by 14-year-old Kathy Horvath.
Today
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Washington State hosts WSU Open, 8 a.m. at Colfax Golf Club
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Potlatch at Genesee, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Potlatch at, Deary hosts Moose Creek Invitational, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER
Bonners Ferry at Orofino, 4:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Houston at Seattle, 1 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.7); Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 8 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400) (joined in progress)
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — The U.S. Open, second round, 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., ESPN, and 4 p.m., ESPN2
Horse racing — Saratoga Live, 10 a.m., FS2
Men’s soccer — FIFA World Cup qualifying: Norway vs. Netherlands, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2
Golf — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship Charity Challenge, noon, TGC
MLB — Houston at Seattle, 1 p.m. ROOT
College football — UAB vs. Jacksonville St., 4:30 p.m., ESPN
Women’s soccer — WSL: OL Reign at Houston, 5 p.m., CBSSN
Paralympics — Track and field, road cycling, wheelchair tennis, table tennis, 6 p.m., NBCSN; Swimming, track and field, wheelchair basketball, road cycling, midnight Thursday, NBCSN
Rugby — NRL: Sydney at Canberra, 2:30 a.m. Thursday, FS2