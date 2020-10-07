On this day ...

OCTOBER 7, 1970 — Willie Shoemaker won his 6,033rd race to pass Johnny Longden as the winningest jockey. He won his first race on April 20, 1949.

Today

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Clearwater Valley at Potlatch, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Deary, Kendrick, Logos, Nezperce, Prairie and Timberline at Potlatch Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

SPORTS ON TV

MLB playoffs — National League Division Series: Miami vs. Atlanta, Game 2, 11 a.m., MLB Network; American League Division Series: Oakland vs. Houston, Game 3, 12:35 p.m., TBS; American League Division Series: Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Yankees, Game 3, 4:10 p.m., TBS; National League Division Series: San Diego vs. L.A. Dodgers, Game 2, 6:08 p.m., FS1

Men’s soccer — International Friendly: Netherlands vs. Mexico, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2

Horse racing — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The JPMorgan Chase Jessamine, 1 p.m., NBCSN

Golf — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: final round, 1:30 p.m., TGC; European Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, first round, 3:30 a.m. Thursday, TGC

Boxing — ShoBox: The New Generation, 6 p.m., Showtime

Tennis — ATP: The French Open, men’s doubles semifinal round, 2 a.m. Thursday, Tennis

KBO baseball — Samsung at LG, 2:25 a.m. Thursday, ESPN2

Tags

