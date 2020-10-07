On this day ...
OCTOBER 7, 1970 — Willie Shoemaker won his 6,033rd race to pass Johnny Longden as the winningest jockey. He won his first race on April 20, 1949.
Today
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Clearwater Valley at Potlatch, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Deary, Kendrick, Logos, Nezperce, Prairie and Timberline at Potlatch Invitational, 4:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
MLB playoffs — National League Division Series: Miami vs. Atlanta, Game 2, 11 a.m., MLB Network; American League Division Series: Oakland vs. Houston, Game 3, 12:35 p.m., TBS; American League Division Series: Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Yankees, Game 3, 4:10 p.m., TBS; National League Division Series: San Diego vs. L.A. Dodgers, Game 2, 6:08 p.m., FS1
Men’s soccer — International Friendly: Netherlands vs. Mexico, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2
Horse racing — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The JPMorgan Chase Jessamine, 1 p.m., NBCSN
Golf — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: final round, 1:30 p.m., TGC; European Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, first round, 3:30 a.m. Thursday, TGC
Boxing — ShoBox: The New Generation, 6 p.m., Showtime
Tennis — ATP: The French Open, men’s doubles semifinal round, 2 a.m. Thursday, Tennis
KBO baseball — Samsung at LG, 2:25 a.m. Thursday, ESPN2