On this day ...

SEPTEMBER 5, 1994 — San Francisco’s Jerry Rice caught a pair of touchdown passes and ran in a 23-yard reverse to become the NFL’s career touchdown leader with 127.

Today

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

WSU at Gonzaga, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Moscow at Coeur d’Alene, 7 p.m.

Genesee at Kamiah, 5:30 p.m.

Genesee at Clearwater Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Kendrick at Timberline, 6 p.m.

Potlatch at Lapwai, 5 p.m.

GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

Moscow at Lewiston, 4 p.m.

BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

Lewiston at Moscow, 4:30 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

Major League Baseball — Seattle at Houston, 5:10 p.m. PDT,  KRLC-AM (1350), KLER-AM (1300), KMAX-AM (840), 710 ESPN

SPORTS ON TV

Australian rules football — Finals Series, Essendon vs. West Coast, Elimination Final, 3 a.m., FS2; Finals, Collingwood vs. Geelong, Qualifying Final, 2:30 a.m. (Friday), FS2.

Golf — European Tour, The Porsche European Open first round, 6 a.m., TGC; The Porsche European Open second round, 2 a.m. (Friday), TGC.

Tennis — U.S. Open, Women’s Semifinals, 4 p.m., ESPN.

Women’s college volleyball — Marquette at Wisconsin, 5 p.m., FS1.

High school football — Trinity Christian (Texas) at Parish Episcopal (Texas), 5 p.m., ESPN2.

Major League Baseball — Seattle at Houston, 5:10 p.m. PDT, ROOT.

NFL football — Green Bay at Chicago, 5:20 p.m., NBC.

Auto racing — Formula One, The Italian Grand Prix practice 1, 1:55 a.m. (Friday), ESPN2.

Tags

Recommended for you