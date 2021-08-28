On this day ...

AUGUST 28, 2011 — California returned the Little League World Series title to the United States with a 2-1 victory against Hamamatsu City, Japan.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Eastern Washington at Washington State, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Washington State vs. Pittsburgh, 9:30 a.m. in Carolina Classic in Columbia, S.C.

Nevada at Idaho, 10 a.m. in Idaho Volleyball Classic

Grand Canyon University at Idaho, 6 p.m. in Idaho Volleyball Classic

Lewis-Clark State vs. MSU-Northern, 10 a.m. in Firestorm Classic in Glendale, Ariz.

Lewis-Clark State at Arizona Christian, 2 p.m. in Firestorm Classic

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Lapwai vs. Oakley, 10 a.m. at 8-Man Classic at Middleton High School

Kendrick vs. Lighthouse Christian, 12:30 p.m. at 8-Man Classic at Middleton High School

Timberline at Logos, 2 p.m.

Clearwater Valley vs. Raft River, 3 p.m. at 8-Man Classic at Middleton High School

Prairie vs. Glenns Ferry, 5:30 p.m. at 8-Man Classic at Middleton High School

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Moscow, Orofino, Troy at, Lewiston hosts Judy Fong Tournament, 8 a.m.

Potlatch at New Plymouth tournament, 8 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER

Sandpoint at Lewiston, noon

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER

Lewiston at Sandpoint, noon

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Lewiston at The Bandana Jimmy Driscoll Invitational, 10 a.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

College volleyball — Washington State vs. Pittsburgh, 9:30 a.m. in Carolina Classic in Columbia, S.C., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)

MLB — Kansas City at Seattle, 1 p.m., KLER-AM (1300), KHTR-FM (104.7); N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 1 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

NFL preseason — L.A. Chargers at Seattle, 7 p.m., KCLK-AM/FM (1430/107.3), KMAX-AM (840)

SPORTS ON TV

Auto racing — Formula One: qualifying, 6 a.m., ESPN2; Lucas Oil Motocross: The Ironman National, noon, NBCSN; NASCAR Cup Series: The Coke Zero Sugar 400, 4 p.m., NBC

Men’s soccer — Premier League: Brentford at Aston Villa, 7 a.m., CNBC; Premier League: Everton at Brighton, 7 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Chelsea at Liverpool, 9:30 a.m., NBC; MLS: LA Galaxy at LAFC, 4 p.m., Fox

Golf — European Tour: The Omega European Masters, third round, 7:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, third round, 9 a.m., TGC and noon, NBC; PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, second round, noon, TGC; Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, third round, 2 p.m., TGC

Men’s beach soccer — FIFA World Cup: Russia vs. Switzerland, semifinal, 8 a.m., FS2; FIFA World Cup: Japan vs. Senegal, semifinal, 9:30 a.m., FS2

Horse racing — Saratoga Live, 8:30 a.m., FS1 and noon, FS2; The Travers Stakes, 2 p.m., Fox

High school football — St. Frances Academy (Md.) at St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.), 9 a.m., ESPN; Oakland (Tenn.) at Madison-Ridgeland Academy (Miss.), noon, ESPN2; Pace Academy (Ga.) at Rabun County (Ga.), 3 p.m., ESPN2

Swimming — ISL, 9 a.m., CBSSN

Little League baseball — World Series: Ohio vs. South Dakota, Tom Seaver bracket final, 9:30 a.m., ABC; World Series: Michigan vs. Hawaii, Hank Aaron bracket final, 12:30 p.m., ABC

College football — Nebraska at Illinois, 10 a.m., Fox; UConn at Fresno St., 11 a.m., CBSSN; Hawaii at UCLA, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; MEAC-SWAC Challenge: NC Central vs. Alcorn St., 4 p.m., ESPN; S. Utah at San Jose St., 7 p.m., CBSSN

Tennis — Winston-Salem-ATP, Cleveland-WTA and Chicago-WTA finals, 10 a.m., Tennis

Big3 basketball — Triplets vs. 3 Headed Monsters and Tri-State vs. Trilogy, playoff semifinals, noon, CBS

MLB — Boston at Cleveland, 1 p.m., FS1; Kansas City at Seattle, 1 p.m., ROOT; San Diego at L.A. Angels, 6 p.m., FS1

Women’s flag football — AFFL: teams TBD, championship, 3 p.m., CBSSN

Softball — Athletes Unlimited: Team Piancastelli vs. Team Osterman, 4 p.m., FS1

Rodeo — PBR: The Tractor Supply Company Invitational, round 1, 5 p.m., CBSSN

Mixed martial arts — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Edson Barboza vs. Giga Chikadze (featherweights), 7 p.m., ESPN

Australian rules football — Essendon at Western, elimination final, 10 p.m., FS2

Paralympics — Wheelchair rugby (Final), swimming, track and field, wheelchair tennis, rowing, 10 p.m., NBCSN

Golf — European Tour: The Omega European Masters, final round, 4 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, final round, 9 a.m., TGC and 11 a.m., NBC; PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, final round, 11 a.m., TGC

Men’s soccer — SPL: Celtic at Rangers, 4 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Leeds United at Burnley, 6 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Manchester United at Wolverhampton, 8:30 a.m., NBCSN; Serie A: Genoa at Napoli, 9:30 a.m., CBSSN; Liga MX: FC Juárez at Santos Laguna, 4 p.m., FS2; MLS: FC Dallas at Austin FC, 5 p.m., FS1; MLS: Portland at Seattle, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Auto racing — Formula One: The Belgian Grand Prix, 6 a.m., ESPN2; GT World Challenge: Road America, rounds 7 and 8, noon, CBSSN

Little League baseball — World Series: teams TBD, third-place game, 7 a.m., ESPN; Home Run Derby, 9 a.m., ESPN; World Series: teams TBD, championship, noon, ABC

Men’s beach soccer — FIFA World Cup: teams TBD, third-place match, 8 a.m., FS2

Swimming — ISL, 9 a.m., CBS

Horse racing — Saratoga Live, 10 a.m., FS2

MLB — San Francisco at Atlanta, 10 a.m., TBS; Kansas City at Seattle, 1 p.m., ROOT; N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 4 p.m., ESPN

Softball — Athletes Unlimited: Team Warren vs. Team Piancastelli, 10 a.m., FS1; Athletes Unlimited: Team Osterman vs. Team Hayward, 12:30 p.m., FS1

Women’s college soccer — Florida St. at Colorado, 10:30 a.m., Pac-12; San Diego St. at Stanford, 1 p.m.., Pac-12; Long Beach St. at UCLA, 6 p.m., Pac-12

High school football — IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Bishop Sycamore (Ohio), 10:30 a.m., ESPN

Rodeo — PBR: The Tractor Supply Company Invitational, round 2 and championship round, 11 a.m., CBS

NFL preseason — Miami at Cincinnati, 1 p.m., CBS; Cleveland at Atlanta, 5 p.m., NBC

Men’s flag football — AFFL: teams TBD, championship, 2 p.m., CBSSN

Men’s college soccer — San Francisco at UCLA, 3 p.m., Pac-12

CFL — Calgary at Winnipeg, 4 p.m., ESPN2

Paralympics — Wheelchair rugby (Final), wheelchair tennis, table tennis, 6 p.m., NBCSN; Swimming, track and field, wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball, midnight Monday, NBCSN

