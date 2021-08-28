On this day ...
AUGUST 28, 2011 — California returned the Little League World Series title to the United States with a 2-1 victory against Hamamatsu City, Japan.
Today
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Eastern Washington at Washington State, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Washington State vs. Pittsburgh, 9:30 a.m. in Carolina Classic in Columbia, S.C.
Nevada at Idaho, 10 a.m. in Idaho Volleyball Classic
Grand Canyon University at Idaho, 6 p.m. in Idaho Volleyball Classic
Lewis-Clark State vs. MSU-Northern, 10 a.m. in Firestorm Classic in Glendale, Ariz.
Lewis-Clark State at Arizona Christian, 2 p.m. in Firestorm Classic
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Lapwai vs. Oakley, 10 a.m. at 8-Man Classic at Middleton High School
Kendrick vs. Lighthouse Christian, 12:30 p.m. at 8-Man Classic at Middleton High School
Timberline at Logos, 2 p.m.
Clearwater Valley vs. Raft River, 3 p.m. at 8-Man Classic at Middleton High School
Prairie vs. Glenns Ferry, 5:30 p.m. at 8-Man Classic at Middleton High School
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Moscow, Orofino, Troy at, Lewiston hosts Judy Fong Tournament, 8 a.m.
Potlatch at New Plymouth tournament, 8 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER
Sandpoint at Lewiston, noon
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER
Lewiston at Sandpoint, noon
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Lewiston at The Bandana Jimmy Driscoll Invitational, 10 a.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
College volleyball — Washington State vs. Pittsburgh, 9:30 a.m. in Carolina Classic in Columbia, S.C., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)
MLB — Kansas City at Seattle, 1 p.m., KLER-AM (1300), KHTR-FM (104.7); N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 1 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
NFL preseason — L.A. Chargers at Seattle, 7 p.m., KCLK-AM/FM (1430/107.3), KMAX-AM (840)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Auto racing — Formula One: qualifying, 6 a.m., ESPN2; Lucas Oil Motocross: The Ironman National, noon, NBCSN; NASCAR Cup Series: The Coke Zero Sugar 400, 4 p.m., NBC
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Brentford at Aston Villa, 7 a.m., CNBC; Premier League: Everton at Brighton, 7 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Chelsea at Liverpool, 9:30 a.m., NBC; MLS: LA Galaxy at LAFC, 4 p.m., Fox
Golf — European Tour: The Omega European Masters, third round, 7:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, third round, 9 a.m., TGC and noon, NBC; PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, second round, noon, TGC; Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, third round, 2 p.m., TGC
Men’s beach soccer — FIFA World Cup: Russia vs. Switzerland, semifinal, 8 a.m., FS2; FIFA World Cup: Japan vs. Senegal, semifinal, 9:30 a.m., FS2
Horse racing — Saratoga Live, 8:30 a.m., FS1 and noon, FS2; The Travers Stakes, 2 p.m., Fox
High school football — St. Frances Academy (Md.) at St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.), 9 a.m., ESPN; Oakland (Tenn.) at Madison-Ridgeland Academy (Miss.), noon, ESPN2; Pace Academy (Ga.) at Rabun County (Ga.), 3 p.m., ESPN2
Swimming — ISL, 9 a.m., CBSSN
Little League baseball — World Series: Ohio vs. South Dakota, Tom Seaver bracket final, 9:30 a.m., ABC; World Series: Michigan vs. Hawaii, Hank Aaron bracket final, 12:30 p.m., ABC
College football — Nebraska at Illinois, 10 a.m., Fox; UConn at Fresno St., 11 a.m., CBSSN; Hawaii at UCLA, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; MEAC-SWAC Challenge: NC Central vs. Alcorn St., 4 p.m., ESPN; S. Utah at San Jose St., 7 p.m., CBSSN
Tennis — Winston-Salem-ATP, Cleveland-WTA and Chicago-WTA finals, 10 a.m., Tennis
Big3 basketball — Triplets vs. 3 Headed Monsters and Tri-State vs. Trilogy, playoff semifinals, noon, CBS
MLB — Boston at Cleveland, 1 p.m., FS1; Kansas City at Seattle, 1 p.m., ROOT; San Diego at L.A. Angels, 6 p.m., FS1
Women’s flag football — AFFL: teams TBD, championship, 3 p.m., CBSSN
Softball — Athletes Unlimited: Team Piancastelli vs. Team Osterman, 4 p.m., FS1
Rodeo — PBR: The Tractor Supply Company Invitational, round 1, 5 p.m., CBSSN
Mixed martial arts — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Edson Barboza vs. Giga Chikadze (featherweights), 7 p.m., ESPN
Australian rules football — Essendon at Western, elimination final, 10 p.m., FS2
Paralympics — Wheelchair rugby (Final), swimming, track and field, wheelchair tennis, rowing, 10 p.m., NBCSN
SUNDAY
Golf — European Tour: The Omega European Masters, final round, 4 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, final round, 9 a.m., TGC and 11 a.m., NBC; PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, final round, 11 a.m., TGC
Men’s soccer — SPL: Celtic at Rangers, 4 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Leeds United at Burnley, 6 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Manchester United at Wolverhampton, 8:30 a.m., NBCSN; Serie A: Genoa at Napoli, 9:30 a.m., CBSSN; Liga MX: FC Juárez at Santos Laguna, 4 p.m., FS2; MLS: FC Dallas at Austin FC, 5 p.m., FS1; MLS: Portland at Seattle, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Auto racing — Formula One: The Belgian Grand Prix, 6 a.m., ESPN2; GT World Challenge: Road America, rounds 7 and 8, noon, CBSSN
Little League baseball — World Series: teams TBD, third-place game, 7 a.m., ESPN; Home Run Derby, 9 a.m., ESPN; World Series: teams TBD, championship, noon, ABC
Men’s beach soccer — FIFA World Cup: teams TBD, third-place match, 8 a.m., FS2
Swimming — ISL, 9 a.m., CBS
Horse racing — Saratoga Live, 10 a.m., FS2
MLB — San Francisco at Atlanta, 10 a.m., TBS; Kansas City at Seattle, 1 p.m., ROOT; N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 4 p.m., ESPN
Softball — Athletes Unlimited: Team Warren vs. Team Piancastelli, 10 a.m., FS1; Athletes Unlimited: Team Osterman vs. Team Hayward, 12:30 p.m., FS1
Women’s college soccer — Florida St. at Colorado, 10:30 a.m., Pac-12; San Diego St. at Stanford, 1 p.m.., Pac-12; Long Beach St. at UCLA, 6 p.m., Pac-12
High school football — IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Bishop Sycamore (Ohio), 10:30 a.m., ESPN
Rodeo — PBR: The Tractor Supply Company Invitational, round 2 and championship round, 11 a.m., CBS
NFL preseason — Miami at Cincinnati, 1 p.m., CBS; Cleveland at Atlanta, 5 p.m., NBC
Men’s flag football — AFFL: teams TBD, championship, 2 p.m., CBSSN
Men’s college soccer — San Francisco at UCLA, 3 p.m., Pac-12
CFL — Calgary at Winnipeg, 4 p.m., ESPN2
Paralympics — Wheelchair rugby (Final), wheelchair tennis, table tennis, 6 p.m., NBCSN; Swimming, track and field, wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball, midnight Monday, NBCSN