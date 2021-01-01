On this day ...
JANUARY 1, 1916 — Washington State beat Brown 14-0 in the return of the Rose Bowl. Brown halfback Fritz Pollard, the first Black athlete to play in the Rose Bowl, gained just 47 yards in the rain-soaked game. After a scoreless first half, Washington State scored on short runs by Ralph Boone and Carl Dietz.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Dickinson State at Lewis-Clark State, 1 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Washington State at Utah, 11 a.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Men’s basketball — Dickinson State at Lewis-Clark State, 1 p.m., KOZE-AM (950).
SPORTS ON TVTODAY
College football — Peach Bowl, Georgia vs. Cincinnati, 9 a.m., ESPN and ESPN2; Citrus Bowl, Auburn vs. Northwestern, 10 a.m., ABC; Rose Bowl, Notre Dame vs. Alabama, 1 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2; Sugar Bowl, Ohio State vs. Clemson, 5 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2.
Men’s soccer — Premier League, West Ham United at Everton, 9:25 a.m., NBCSN; Aston Villa at Manchester United, 11:55 a.m., NBCSN.
SATURDAY
Men’s soccer – Premier League, teams TBA, 4:25 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League, teams TBA, 6:55 a.m., NBCSN.
College football — Gator Bowl, Kentucky vs. North Carolina State, 9 a.m., ESPN; Fiesta Bowl, Oregon vs. Iowa State, 1:10 p.m., ESPN; Orange Bowl, North Carolina vs. Texas A&M, 5:10 p.m., ESPN.
Men’s basketball — Missouri at Arkansas, 9 a.m., CBS; Creighton at Providence, 9 a.m., Fox; Texas at Kansas, 9 a.m., Fox; DePaul at St. John’s, 9 a.m., FS1; Louisville at Boston College, 9 a.m., ROOT; Duquesne at George Washington, 9:30 a.m., NBCSN; Louisiana State at Florida, 11 a.m., CBS; Mississippi at Indiana, 11 a.m., ABC; Iowa at Rutgers, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Clemson at Miami, 11 a.m., ROOT; Davidson at Virginia Commonwealth, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN; Colorado State at San Diego State, 1 p.m., CBS; West Virginia at Oklahoma, 1 p.m., ESPN2; Butler at Seton Hall, 1:30 p.m., FS1; San Diego State at Nevada-Las Vegas, 1 p.m., CBS; George Mason at Dayton, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN;
Alabama at Tennessee, 3 p.m., ESPN2; Massachusetts at St. Louis, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN; Arizona State at Washington, 3:30 p.m., FS1; teams TBA, 4 p.m., SWX;
Duke at Florida State, 5 p.m., ESPN2; Boise State at San Jose State, 5:30 p.m., FS1; teams TBA, 7 p.m., ESPN2.
Women’s basketball — Kansas State at Oklahoma, 5 p.m., ROOT.