On this day ...
MAY 26, 1991 — Rick Mears passed Michael Andretti with 12 laps to go and won his fourth Indianapolis 500, by 3.1 seconds. Mears joined A.J. Foyt and Al Unser as the only four-time winners.
Today
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Lewis-Clark State at NAIA outdoor national championships in Gulf Shores, Ala.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Lewis-Clark State at NAIA national championship in Edmond, Okla.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
North Central at Clarkston, 5:30 p.m.
Othello at Pullman, 5:30 p.m.
Gar-Pal at Wilbur Creston, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
North Central at Clarkston, 7 p.m.
Othello at Pullman, 7 p.m.
Gar-Pal at Wilbur Creston, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Mount Spokane, Cheney, Othello at Clarkston, 7 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
Golf — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, match play day 1, 11 a.m., TGC
Men’s soccer — UEFA Europa League: Villarreal vs. Manchester United, final, 11:40 a.m., CBSSN
MLB — Seattle at Oakland, 12:30 p.m., ROOT; L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 4:30 p.m., ESPN
Women’s college golf — NCAA Championships: team match play, national championship, 2 p.m., TGC
NHL playoffs — Stanley Cup East Division: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, first round, game 6, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN; Stanley Cup Central Division: Florida at Tampa Bay, first round, game 6, 5 p.m., CNBC; Stanley Cup West Division: Vegas at Minnesota, first round, game 6, 6 p.m., NBCSN
NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference first round: Atlanta at New York, game 2, 4:30 p.m., TNT; Western Conference first round: Memphis at Utah, first round, game 2, 7 p.m., TNT
Women’s soccer — NWSL: Kansas City at Chicago, 5 p.m., CBSSN
WNBA — Las Vegas at Phoenix, 7 p.m., CBSSN
Tennis — Various tournaments, 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Tennis