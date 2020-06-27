On this day ...
JUNE 27, 1914 — Jack Johnson won a 20-round referee’s decision over Frank Moran at the Velodrome d’Hiver in Paris.
Today
LEGION BASEBALL
Moscow Blue Devils at Sandpoint (2), 1 p.m.
Moscow Junior Blue Devils vs. Kalispell (Mont.), at Ed Gallo Wood Bat Tournament, Whitefish, Mont.
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Rugby — Super Rugby: Dunedin at Auckland, midnight, ESPN2; NRL: Gold Coast at Brisbane, 12:30 a.m., FS1; NRL: Canberra at Parramatta, 2:30 a.m., FS1
KBO Baseball — NC at Doosan, 12:55 a.m., ESPN; NC at Doosan, 12:55 a.m. Sunday, ESPN
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Wolves at Aston Villa, 4:25 a.m., NBCSN; Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at VfL Wolfsburg, 6:20 a.m., FS1; Bundesliga: Hoffenheim at Dortmund, 6:20 a.m., FS2
Auto racing — Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, Pocono Organics 150, 9:30 a.m., FS1; MotoAmerica Superbike, 11 a.m., FS1; Cup Series, Pocono Organics 325, 12:30 p.m., Fox
Golf — PGA Tour, Travelers Championship, 10 a.m., TGC, and noon, CBS; Korn Ferry Tour, Utah Championship, 3 p.m., TGC
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2, and noon, FS1; Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: “Win and You’re In,” 2 p.m., NBC
Tennis — The 2020 (Re)Open: Day 5 Credit One Bank Invitational, 1 p.m., Tennis
Australian rules football — Adelaide at Brisbane, 8 p.m., FS2; North Melbourne at Hawthorn, 1 a.m. Sunday, FS1
SUNDAY
Men’s soccer — Bundesliga, teams TBA, 6:20 a.m., FS1; Premier League, Southampton at Watford, 8:25 a.m., NBCSN.
Auto racing — FIA Formula E, Home Series, 8 a.m., FS2; Xfiniy, Pocono Green 225, 9:30 a.m., FS1; MotoAmerica Superbike, 11:30 a.m., FS1; Cup Series, Pocono 250, noon, FS1.
Golf — PGA Tour, Travelers Championship, 10 a.m., TGC, and noon, CBS; Korn Ferry Tour, Utah Championship, 3 pm., TGC.
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2, and 11 a.m., FS1; Trackside Live, 1 p.m,. NBCSN.