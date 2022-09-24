On this day ...
SEPTEMBER 24, 2012 — Russell Wilson threw a disputed 24-yard touchdown to Golden Tate on the final play of the game as the Seattle Seahawks rallied to beat the Green Bay Packers 14-12.
Today
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Oregon at Washington State, 1 p.m.
Idaho at Northern Arizona, 1 p.m.
Lewis-Clark Valley Loggers at Lewis & Clark College, 4:30 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Washington State at USC, 2 p.m.
Lewis-Clark State at Warner Pacific, 5 p.m.
Idaho at Montana, 6:30 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho at Bedford Cup, 8 a.m. in Colorado Springs, Colo.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho at Barb Chandler Classic, 9 a.m. in Boise, Idaho
Washington State at Gonzaga Hidden Duel, 8 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Priest River at Grangeville, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Asotin, Clarkston, Colfax, Genesee, Pullman, Troy at Linda Sheridan Classic, 11 a.m. at Shadle Park, Lewis & Clark and Ferris high schools
Colton, Prairie, Grangeville at, Pomeroy hosts Border Battle, 8 a.m.
Nezperce at Tri-Valley, 5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Sandpoint at Lewiston, noon
Grangeville at St. Maries, 2 p.m.
Orofino at Coeur d’Alene Charter, 3 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Lewiston at Sandpoint, noon
Clarkston at Moscow, noon
Grangeville at St. Maries, noon
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Clarkston, Grangeville, Lewiston, Prairie at Bob Firman Invitational, 10 a.m. at Eagle Island State Park
Pomeroy, Garfield-Palouse at Connell Invitational, 12:30 p.m.
Asotin, Colfax at Hawk Invite in Walla Walla, noon
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING
Moscow at Meet at the Kroc, 11 a.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 10 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
College football — Oregon at Washington State, 1 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.3), KCLX-AM (1450); Idaho at Northern Arizona, 1 p.m., KOZE-AM (950), KZFN-FM (106.1), KORT-AM (1230), KLER-AM (1300); Wisconsin at Ohio St., 4;30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
College volleyball — Washington State at USC, 2 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Men’s soccer — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Armenia vs. Ukraine, 6 a.m., FS2; UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Slovenia vs. Norway, 8:50 a.m., FS2; UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Czech Republic vs. Portugal, 11:30 a.m., FS2
Auto racing — NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, 7:30 a.m., USA; NASCAR Cup Series: qualifying, 9:30 a.m., USA; NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Andy’s Frozen Custard 300, 12:30 p.m., USA
College football — Clemson at Wake Forest, 9 a.m., ABC; Buffalo at E. Michigan, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Missouri at Auburn, 9 a.m., ESPN; Baylor at Iowa St., 9 a.m., ESPN2; Maryland at Michigan, 9 a.m., Fox; Duke at Kansas, 9 a.m., FS1; UCLA at Colorado, 11 a.m., Pac-12; Notre Dame at North Carolina, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Florida at Tennessee, 12:30 p.m., CBS; FIU at W. Kentucky, 12:30 p.m.,, CBSSN; Texas at Texas Tech, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Indiana at Cincinnati, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; Toledo at San Diego St., 12:30 p.m., FS1; Oregon at Washington St., 1 p.m., Fox; Montana St. at Eastern Washington, 1 p.m., SWX; Arizona at California, 2:30 p.m., Pac-12; UNLV at Utah St., 4 p.m., CBSSN; Arkansas at Texas A&M, 4 p.m., ESPN; Arkansas at Texas A&M, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Iowa at Rutgers, 4 p.m., FS1; Wisconsin at Ohio St., 4:30 p.m., ABC; Kansas St. at Oklahoma, 5 p.m., Fox; Southern Cal at Oregon St., 6:30 p.m., Pac-12; Wyoming at BYU, 7:15 p.m., ESPN2; W. Michigan at San Jose St., 7:30 p.m., ESPN; Utah at Arizona St., 7:30 p.m., ESPN; Stanford at Washington, 7:30 p.m., FS1
Golf — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, third round, 9 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, second round, noon, TGC
Tennis — Laver Cup: Europe vs. World, 11 a.m., Tennis; San Diego-ATP semifinals, 3 p.m., Tennis; Tokyo-WTA singles final, 8 p.m., Tennis; Seoul-WTA singles final, 11 p.m., Tennis
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 1:45 p.m., FS2
MLB — Seattle at Kansas City, 4 p.m., ROOT
Women’s Australian rules football — Greater Western Sydney at Adelaide, 10 p.m., FS2
SUNDAY
Women’s soccer — Division 1 Arkema: Fleury at Paris Saint-Germain, 3:45 a.m., CBSSN
Tennis — Laver Cup: Europe vs. World, 4 a.m., Tennis; San Diego-ATP singles final, 5 p.m., Tennis; Various tournaments, 8 p.m., Tennis
Men’s soccer — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Andorra vs. Latvia, 5:50 a.m., FS2; UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Azerbaijan vs. Kazakhstan, 8:50 a.m., FS2; UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Denmark vs. France, 11:30 a.m., FS2
Golf — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, final round, 9 a.m., TGC; 2022 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International, singles matches, 9 a.m., NBC; PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, final round, noon, TGC
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS1 and 1:45 p.m., FS2
Auto racing — FIM Motocross: Nations Race 1, The MXGP & MX2, 10 a.m., CBSSN; FIM Motocross: The Junior Motocross World Championship, 11 a.m., CBSSN; FIM Motocross: Nations Race 2, The MX2 & Open, 11:30 a.m., CBSSN; NHRA: The Betway NHRA Carolina Nationals, noon, FS1; NASCAR Cup Series: The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500, 12:30 p.m., USA; FIM Motocross: Nations Race 3, The Open & MXGP, 1 p.m., CBSSN
Women’s college volleyball — Purdue at Iowa, 10 a.m., ESPN; Louisville at Florida St., noon, ESPN; Stanford at Oregon, noon, Pac-12
NFL — Kansas City at Indianapolis, 10 a.m., CBS; Baltimore at New England, 10 a.m., Fox; Atlanta at Seattle, 1:25 p.m., Fox; San Francisco at Denver, 5:15 p.m., NBC
MLB — Seattle at Kansas City, 11 a.m., ROOT; Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 4 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2
Rodeo — Regional Coverage: PBR Team Series: The PBR Thunder Days, game of the week, 2 p.m., CBS; Regional Coverage: PBR Team Series: The PBR Thunder Days, day 3, 3 p.m., CBSSN
FIBA basketball — Women’s World Cup Group Stage: South Korea vs. U.S., 9 p.m., ESPN2