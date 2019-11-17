On this day ...
NOVEMBER 17, 1968 — The “Heidi” television special started on time and cut off the NBC broadcast of the Oakland-New York Jets game in the final minutes, leaving viewers in the dark and unaware that the Raiders scored two touchdowns in the final minute for a 43-32 comeback victory.
Today
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Colorado at WSU, noon
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Idaho at Arkansas State, 11:30 a.m. in Red Wolves Classic; Jonesboro, Ark.
Idaho State at Washington State, 1 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
Rugby — The Heineken Cup: Racing 92 vs. Saracens, 7 a.m., NBCSN
Tennis — ATP: World Tour Finals, Doubles Final, 7:30 a.m., Tennis; USTA: Men’s Pro Circuit, Singles Final, 9:30 a.m., Tennis; ATP: World Tour Finals, Singles Final, 10 a.m., ESPN
Men’s college soccer — Big East Tournament: Providence at Georgetown, 9 a.m., FS2
Auto racing — Formula One: The Brazilian Grand Prix, 9:05 a.m., ESPN2; NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Ford EcoBoost 400, noon, NBC; NHRA Drag Racing: The Auto Club NHRA Finals, 1 p.m., FS1
Men’s college basketball — Marquette at Wisconsin, 10 a.m., FS1; Florida at Connecticut, noon, ESPN; Georgia State at Georgetown, 4:30 p.m., FS1
NFL — Houston at Baltimore, 10 a.m., CBS; Arizona at San Francisco, 1:05 p.m., Fox; New England at Philadelphia, 1:25 p.m., CBS; Chicago at L.A. Rams, 5:20 p.m., NBC
Golf — PGA Tour: The Mayakoba Classic, third round, 11 a.m., TGC
CFL playoffs — Winnipeg at Saskatchewan, Western Final, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
Men’s soccer — FIFA U-17 World Cup: Mexico vs. Brazil, Final, 1:50 p.m., FS2; FIFA U-17 World Cup: Netherlands vs. France, Third Place Match, 4 p.m., FS2; USL Playoff: Real Monarchs at Louisville City FC, Final, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2