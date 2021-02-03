On this day ...
FEBRUARY 3, 1980 — Larry Bird hit the first 3-point shot in the history of the NBA All-Star Game. Bird’s 3 came in overtime as the East team outscored the West 16-8 in the extra period for a 144-136 win.
Today
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Kamiah at Lapwai, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Moscow/Lake City at Lewiston, 5 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Manchester City at Burnley, 9:55 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Liverpool, 12:10 p.m., NBCSN; CONCACAF League: Deportivo Saprissa at LD Alajuelense, final, 7 p.m., FS2
College football — CFB Live: Signing Day Special, 1 p.m., ESPN2
Tennis — Various tournaments, 3 p.m. and 3 a.m. Thursday, Tennis
NHL — Detroit at Tampa Bay, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN; Boston at Philadelphia, 5 p.m., NBCSN
Men’s college basketball — Kentucky at Missouri, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Seton Hall at Providence, 4 p.m., FS1; Oklahoma State at TCU, 6 p.m., ESPN2; Georgetown at Creighton, 6 p.m., FS1; San Diego State at New Mexico, 8 p.m., FS1
NBA — Indiana at Milwaukee, 4:15 p.m., ESPN; Phoenix at New Orleans, 6:35 p.m., ESPN
Golf — European Tour: The Saudi International, first round, midnight and 3:30 a.m. Thursday, TGC