On this day ...
OCTOBER 8, 1950 — Bill Grimes of the Green Bay Packers gained 167 yards on 10 carries in a 44-31 loss to the New York Yankees.
Today
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Lewiston at Post Falls, 7 p.m.
Troy at Genesee, 7:30 p.m.
Grangeville at Prairie, 5 p.m.
Kamiah at Timberline, 7:30 p.m.
Clearwater Valley at Kendrick, 6 p.m.
Nezperce at Salmon River, 6 p.m.
Potlatch at Lapwai, 7:30 p.m.
Meadows/Nezperce at Salmon River tri-match, 5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER
Moscow at Sandpoint, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER
Sandpoint at Moscow, 4 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — WTA: The French Open, women’s semifinal round, 6 a.m., Tennis; WTA: The French Open, women’s semifinal round, 8 a.m., NBC and NBCSN; WTA: The French Open, women’s doubles semifinal round, 2 a.m. Friday, Tennis
Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2
Golf — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, first round, 10 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, first round, 2 p.m., TGC; European Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, second round, 3:30 a.m. Friday, TGC
MLB playoffs — National League Division Series: Atlanta vs. Miami, Game 3, 11 a.m., FS1; American League Division Series: Oakland vs. Houston, Game 4, 12:35 p.m., TBS; American League Division Series: Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Yankees, Game 4, 4:10 p.m., TBS; National League Division Series: L.A. Dodgers vs. San Diego, Game 3, 6 p.m., MLB Network
Men’s soccer — UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifying Soccer: Serbia at Norway, semifinal, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
College football — Tulane at Houston, 4:30 p.m., ESPN
NFL — Tampa Bay at Chicago, 5:20 p.m., Fox and NFL Network
Australian rules football — AFL: Richmond vs. St. Kilda, semifinal, 1:30 a.m. Friday, FS2
Rugby — NRL: Canberra at Sydney, semifinal, 1:30 a.m. Friday, FS1
Auto racing — Formula One: practice 1, 1:55 a.m. Friday, ESPN2