On this day ...
FEBRUARY 15, 1998 — Dale Earnhardt won the Daytona 500 on his 20th try and ended a 59-race winless streak on the day NASCAR began celebrating its 50th anniversary.
Today
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Genesee at Lapwai, 6 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I district tournament first round
Logos at Troy, 6 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I district tournament first round
Prairie at Potlatch, 6 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I district tournament first round
Clearwater Valley at Kamiah, 6 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I district tournament first round
Tekoa-Rosalia vs. Pomeroy, 5 p.m. in Washington Class 1B district tournament elimination game at Dayton High School
Clarkston JV at Orofino, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Garfield-Palouse vs. Oakesdale, 3:15 p.m. in Washington Class 1B district tournament elimination game at Dayton High School
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — UEFA Champions League round of 16: Chelsea at Borussia Dortmund, leg 1, noon, CBS; CONCACAF U-17 championship group stage: Mexico vs. Panama, 1:50 p.m., FS2; CONCACAF U-17 championship group stage: U.S. vs. Canada, 4:50 p.m., FS2
Men’s college basketball — Xavier at Marquette, 4 p.m., CBSSN; Alabama at Tennessee, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Davidson at Saint Louis, 6 p.m., CBSSN; Arkansas at Texas A&M, 6 p.m., ESPN2; Boise St. at Colorado St., 7 p.m., FS1; San Diego St. at Fresno St., 8 p.m., CBSSN
Men’s college volleyball — Grand Canyon at Southern Cal, 4 p.m., Pac-12
NHL — Chicago at Toronto, 4 p.m., TNT; Colorado at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., TNT
NBA — Cleveland at Philadelphia, 4:45 p.m., ESPN; New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 7:05 p.m., ESPN
Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series: qualifying, 5 p.m., FS1
Golf — DP World Tour: The Thailand Classic, first round, 9:30 p.m., TGC; Asian Tour: The International Series, first round, 2:30 a.m. Thursday, TGC
Tennis — Various tournaments, 2 a.m. Thursday, Tennis
