On this day ...
NOVEMBER 17, 1968 — The “Heidi” television special started on time and cut off the NBC broadcast of the Oakland-New York Jets game in the final minutes, leaving viewers in the dark and unaware that the Raiders scored two touchdowns in the last minute for a 43-32 comeback victory.
Today
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Orofino at Prairie, 7:30 p.m.
Timberline at Kamiah, 7 p.m.
Deary at Potlatch, 7 p.m.
Kendrick at Logos, 7:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
KBO baseball — Korean Series: Doosan vs. NC, 1:25 a.m., ESPN2; Doosan vs. NC, 1:25 a.m. Wednesday, ESPN2.
Golf — LE Tour: Saudi Ladies Team International, 4 a.m., Golf Channel.
Men’s soccer — UEFA Nations League: Portugal at Croatia, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2.
Football — Spring League: Jousters vs. Conquerors, 4 p.m., FS1.; Aviators vs. Generals, 7:30 p.m., FS1.
College football — Akron at Kent State, 5 p.m., ESPN.
Tennis — ATP World Tour Finals: 4 a.m., 6 a.m, noon, and noon, Tennis Channel.