SEPTEMBER 25, 1962 — Sonny Liston knocked out Floyd Patterson at 2:06 of the first round at Comiskey Park in Chicago to win the world heavyweight title.
Today
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Washington State at Utah, 11:30 a.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Multnomah at Lewis-Clark State, 5 p.m.
Idaho at Southern Utah, 11 a.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Lewis-Clark State at Saint Martin’s Invitational, 8 a.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Washington State hosts Cougar Classic, 10 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Clearwater Valley at Logos, 2 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Clarkston, Pullman at Linda Sheridan Invitational, 8 a.m. at Shadle Park
Highland at Deary, 7:30 p.m.
Ritzville at Asotin, 1:30 p.m.
Logos at Lakeside Tournament, 8 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER
Lewiston at Pendleton, noon
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER
Pendleton at Lewiston, noon
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Deary, Pomeroy, Clearwater Valley at Potlatch Invitational, 11 a.m.
Pullman at Connell Invitational, 12:20 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING
Clarkston vs. Lewiston at U of I, 11:30 a.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
College football — Texas Tech at Texas, 9 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Washington St. at Utah, 11:30 a.m., KHTR-FM (104.3), KCLX-AM (1450); Tennessee at Florida, 4 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
MLB — N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 1 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Seattle at L.A. Angels, 6 p.m., KLER-AM (1300), KHTR-FM (104.7)
SPORTS ON TV
Golf — The Ryder Cup: Team U.S. vs. Team Europe, day 2, 6 a.m., NBC; LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, second round, 10 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, second round, 1 p.m., TGC
Men’s soccer —Premier League: Burnley at Leicester City, 7 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Liverpool at Brentford, 9:30 a.m., NBCSN
College football — Texas Tech at Texas, 9 a.m., ABC; Boise St. at Utah St., 9 a.m., CBS; Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin, 9 a.m., Fox; LSU at Mississippi State, 9 a.m., ESPN; Missouri at Boston College, 9 a.m., ESPN2; SMU at TCU, 9 a.m., FS1; Miami (Ohio) at Army, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Washington St. at Utah, 11:30 a.m., Pac-12; Cal Poly at Montana, noon, SWX; Rutgers at Michigan, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Texas A&M vs. Arkansas, 12:30 p.m., CBS; Iowa St. at Baylor, 12:30 p.m., Fox; Clemson at NC State, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Louisville at Florida St., 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; Colorado St. at Iowa, 12:30 p.m., FS1; Wyoming at UConn, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN; UCLA at Stanford, 3 p.m., Pac-12; Tennessee at Florida, 4 p.m., ESPN; Kentucky at South Carolina, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Nebraska at Michigan St., 4 p.m., FS1; West Virginia at Oklahoma, 4:30 p.m., ABC; Indiana at W. Kentucky, 5 p.m., CBSSN; FAU at Air Force, 5 p.m., FS2; California at Washington, 6:30 p.m., Pac-12; South Florida at BYU, 7:15 p.m., ESPN2; Arizona at Oregon, 7:30 p.m., ESPN; Oregon St. at USC, 7:30 p.m., FS1
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2
Tennis — Laver Cup, day 2 day session, 10 a.m., Tennis; Laver Cup, day 2 night session, 4 p.m., Tennis
Auto racing — IndyCar: qualifying, noon, NBCSN; IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar: Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, 2 p.m., NBCSN; NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco Uniforms 302, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN
MLB — Atlanta at San Diego, 4 p.m., Fox; Seattle at L.A. Angels, 6 p.m., ROOT
SUNDAY
Marathon — The Berlin Marathon. midnight, NBCSN
Tennis — Various tournaments, 1:30 a.m., 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. Monday, Tennis; Laver Cup, day 3 day session, 9 a.m., Tennis
Auto racing — Formula One: The VTB Russian Grand Prix, 4:55 a.m., ESPN2; NHRA: The NHRA Midwest Nationals, 11 a.m., FS1; IndyCar Series: The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, 12:30 p.m., NBCSN; NASCAR Cup Series: The South Point 400, 4 p.m., NBCSN
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Southampton, 6 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Tottenham at Arsenal, 8:30 a.m., NBCSN; Serie A: AS Roma at Lazio, 9 a.m., CBSSN; MLS: Seattle at Sporting KC, 4 p.m., FS1; MLS: LA Galaxy at Austin FC, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
Golf — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, final round, 9 a.m., TGC; The Ryder Cup: Team U.S. vs. Team Europe, final day, 9 a.m., NBC; PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, final round, noon, TGC
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2
NFL — L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 10 a.m., CBS; Chicago at Cleveland, 10 a.m., Fox; Seattle at Minnesota, 1:25 p.m., Fox; Green Bay at San Francisco, 5:20 p.m., NBC
MLB — N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 11:30 a.m., TBS; N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 4 p.m., ESPN
College volleyball — Washington at Washington St., noon, Pac-12; UCLA at Stanford, 2 p.m., Pac-12
WNBA playoffs — Phoenix at Seattle, second round, noon, ABC; Chicago at Minnesota, second round, 2 p.m., ESPN2
Softball — Athletes Unlimited: Team Chidester vs. Team Jaquish, 1 p.m. CBSSN; Athletes Unlimited: Team Eberle vs. Team Ocasio, 5:30 p.m., FS2