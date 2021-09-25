On this day ...

SEPTEMBER 25, 1962 — Sonny Liston knocked out Floyd Patterson at 2:06 of the first round at Comiskey Park in Chicago to win the world heavyweight title.

Today

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Washington State at Utah, 11:30 a.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Multnomah at Lewis-Clark State, 5 p.m.

Idaho at Southern Utah, 11 a.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

Lewis-Clark State at Saint Martin’s Invitational, 8 a.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Washington State hosts Cougar Classic, 10 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Clearwater Valley at Logos, 2 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Clarkston, Pullman at Linda Sheridan Invitational, 8 a.m. at Shadle Park

Highland at Deary, 7:30 p.m.

Ritzville at Asotin, 1:30 p.m.

Logos at Lakeside Tournament, 8 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER

Lewiston at Pendleton, noon

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER

Pendleton at Lewiston, noon

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Deary, Pomeroy, Clearwater Valley at Potlatch Invitational, 11 a.m.

Pullman at Connell Invitational, 12:20 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING

Clarkston vs. Lewiston at U of I, 11:30 a.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

College football — Texas Tech at Texas, 9 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Washington St. at Utah, 11:30 a.m., KHTR-FM (104.3), KCLX-AM (1450); Tennessee at Florida, 4 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

MLB — N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 1 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Seattle at L.A. Angels, 6 p.m., KLER-AM (1300), KHTR-FM (104.7)

SPORTS ON TV

TODAY

Golf — The Ryder Cup: Team U.S. vs. Team Europe, day 2, 6 a.m., NBC; LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, second round, 10 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, second round, 1 p.m., TGC

Men’s soccer —Premier League: Burnley at Leicester City, 7 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Liverpool at Brentford, 9:30 a.m., NBCSN

College football — Texas Tech at Texas, 9 a.m., ABC; Boise St. at Utah St., 9 a.m., CBS; Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin, 9 a.m., Fox; LSU at Mississippi State, 9 a.m., ESPN; Missouri at Boston College, 9 a.m., ESPN2; SMU at TCU, 9 a.m., FS1; Miami (Ohio) at Army, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Washington St. at Utah, 11:30 a.m., Pac-12; Cal Poly at Montana, noon, SWX; Rutgers at Michigan, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Texas A&M vs. Arkansas, 12:30 p.m., CBS; Iowa St. at Baylor, 12:30 p.m., Fox; Clemson at NC State, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Louisville at Florida St., 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; Colorado St. at Iowa, 12:30 p.m., FS1; Wyoming at UConn, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN; UCLA at Stanford, 3 p.m., Pac-12; Tennessee at Florida, 4 p.m., ESPN; Kentucky at South Carolina, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Nebraska at Michigan St., 4 p.m., FS1; West Virginia at Oklahoma, 4:30 p.m., ABC; Indiana at W. Kentucky, 5 p.m., CBSSN; FAU at Air Force, 5 p.m., FS2; California at Washington, 6:30 p.m., Pac-12; South Florida at BYU, 7:15 p.m., ESPN2; Arizona at Oregon, 7:30 p.m., ESPN; Oregon St. at USC, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2

Tennis — Laver Cup, day 2 day session, 10 a.m., Tennis; Laver Cup, day 2 night session, 4 p.m., Tennis

Auto racing — IndyCar: qualifying, noon, NBCSN; IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar: Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, 2 p.m., NBCSN; NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco Uniforms 302, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN

MLB — Atlanta at San Diego, 4 p.m., Fox; Seattle at L.A. Angels, 6 p.m., ROOT

SUNDAY

Marathon — The Berlin Marathon. midnight, NBCSN

Tennis — Various tournaments, 1:30 a.m., 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. Monday, Tennis; Laver Cup, day 3 day session, 9 a.m., Tennis

Auto racing — Formula One: The VTB Russian Grand Prix, 4:55 a.m., ESPN2; NHRA: The NHRA Midwest Nationals, 11 a.m., FS1; IndyCar Series: The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, 12:30 p.m., NBCSN; NASCAR Cup Series: The South Point 400, 4 p.m., NBCSN

Men’s soccer — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Southampton, 6 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Tottenham at Arsenal, 8:30 a.m., NBCSN; Serie A: AS Roma at Lazio, 9 a.m., CBSSN; MLS: Seattle at Sporting KC, 4 p.m., FS1; MLS: LA Galaxy at Austin FC, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

Golf — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, final round, 9 a.m., TGC; The Ryder Cup: Team U.S. vs. Team Europe, final day, 9 a.m., NBC; PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, final round, noon, TGC

Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2

NFL — L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 10 a.m., CBS; Chicago at Cleveland, 10 a.m., Fox; Seattle at Minnesota, 1:25 p.m., Fox; Green Bay at San Francisco, 5:20 p.m., NBC

MLB — N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 11:30 a.m., TBS; N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 4 p.m., ESPN

College volleyball — Washington at Washington St., noon, Pac-12; UCLA at Stanford, 2 p.m., Pac-12

WNBA playoffs — Phoenix at Seattle, second round, noon, ABC; Chicago at Minnesota, second round, 2 p.m., ESPN2

Softball — Athletes Unlimited: Team Chidester vs. Team Jaquish, 1 p.m. CBSSN; Athletes Unlimited: Team Eberle vs. Team Ocasio, 5:30 p.m., FS2

