On this day ...
MAY 22, 1975 — Artis Gilmore scored 28 points and collected 31 rebounds to lead the Kentucky Colonels to a 110-105 win over the Indiana Pacers in the ABA title.
Today
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Washington Class 2A girls’ tournament, Liberty Lake
Washington Class 2A boys’ tournament, Liberty Lake
Washington Class 1B/2B/1A girls’ tournament, Tumwater Valley Golf Course
Washington Class 1B/2B boys’ tournament, Tumwater Valley Golf Course
SPORTS ON RADIO
Major League Baseball — Seattle at Texas, 11:05 a.m., KRLC-AM (1350), KLER-AM (1300), KMAX-AM (840).
SPORTS ON TV
Major League Baseball — Seattle at Texas, 11:05 a.m., ROOT.
Women’s college golf — NCAA Women’s Championships, team match play, 1 p.m., GOLF; European Tour, Made in Denmark first round, 2:30 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF.
Auto racing — Formula One Grand Prix practice 1, 1:55 a.m. (Thursday), ESPN2.