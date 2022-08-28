On this day ...
AUGUST 28, 1994 — Tiger Woods, 18, became the youngest winner in the history of the U.S. Amateur Golf Championship, capturing the final three holes of his 36-hole title match against Trip Kuehne.
Today
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Eastern Washington at Washington State, 1 p.m.
Nevada at Idaho, 1 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Cleveland at Seattle, 1 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7), KLER-AM (1300); Atlanta at St. Louis, 4 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — Premier League: West Ham United at Aston Villa, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Nottingham Forest, 8:30 a.m., USA; CPL: Pacific FC at Valour FC, noon, FS2; MLS: NY City FC at Orlando City SC, 4:30 p.m., FS1; Liga MX: Monterrey at Tijuana, 7 p.m., FS2
Auto racing — Formula One: The Rolex Belgium Grand Prix, 6 a.m., ESPN2; NASCAR Cup Series: The Coke Zero Sugar 400, 7 a.m., CNBC; IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Michelin GT Challenge at VIR, 11 a.m., CNBC
Cycling — UCI: The Tour of Spain, stage 9, 7 a.m., CNBC
Little League baseball — World Series: Taipei City, Chinese Taipei vs. Nolensville, Tenn., third-place game, 7 a.m., ESPN; World Series: Willemstad, Curacao vs. Honolulu, championship game, noon, ABC
Golf — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, final round, 9 a.m., TGC and 10:30 a.m., NBC; LPGA Tour: The CP Women’s Open, final round, 10:30 a.m., CBS; Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship (Final 2), final round, 10:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, final round, 1 p.m., TGC
Rodeo — PBR Team Series: The Gambler Days, game of the week, 9:30 a.m., CBS; PBR Team Series: The Gambler Days, day 3, 10:30 a.m., CBSSN
High school football — St. Xavier (Ohio) at Loyola Academy (Ill.), 10 a.m., ESPN
Horse racing — Saratoga, 10 a.m., FS1
MLB — Cleveland at Seattle, 1 p.m., ROOT; Atlanta at St. Louis, 4 p.m., ESPN
Men’s college soccer — Villanova at California, 1 p.m., Pac-12; Virginia Tech at UCLA, 7 p.m., Pac-12
WNBA playoffs — Semifinal round: Seattle at Las Vegas, game 1, 1 p.m., ESPN; Semifinal round: Connecticut at Chicago, game 1, 5 p.m., ESPN2
NFL preseason — Detroit at Pittsburgh, 1:30 p.m., CBS
Rugby — HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series: final rounds, 2 p.m., CNBC
Women’s soccer — FIFA Under-20 World Cup: Netherlands vs. Brazil, third-place game, 3:15 p.m., FS2; FIFA Under-20 World Cup: Spain vs. Japan, championship, 6:55 p.m., FS1
Women’s college soccer — UC San Diego at California, 4 p.m., Pac-12
Monday
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Nezperce at Lewiston JV, 5 p.m.
Clearwater Valley at Prairie, 6 p.m.
Potlatch at Kendrick, 6 p.m.
Timberline at Cascade, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF
Lewiston, Moscow at Lake City Invite, 9 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF
Lewiston, Moscow at Lake City Invite, 9 a.m.
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — U.S. Open, first round, 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., ESPN and 4 p.m., ESPN2
Men’s college soccer — Utah Valley at Oregon St., 6 p.m., Pac-12
