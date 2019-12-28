On this day ...
DECEMBER 28, 2000 — Robby Portalatin became the fourth bowler to roll a 900 series, according to the American Bowling Congress. Portalatin, a 28-year-old worker for an auto parts company, accomplished the feat at Airport Lanes in Jackson, Mich.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Idaho at Idaho State, 6 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Idaho State at Idaho, 2 p.m.
BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Avista Holiday Tournament,
LCSC Activity Center
Eastmont vs. Wenatchee, fourth-place game, 10 a.m.
Clarkston vs. Lapwai, third-place game, 1 p.m.
Moscow vs. University, seventh-place game, 1 p.m., at Clarkston High School
Walla Walla vs. Lewiston, championship, 4 p.m.
Eagle Holiday Classic, West Valley
Asotin vs. Okanogan, 1:30 p.m.
Colfax vs. Newport, 3:30 p.m.
Pullman vs. St. George’s, 8 p.m.
Colton Christmas Tourney
Garfield-Palouse vs. Wahkiakum, 12:30 p.m.
Colton at Curlew, 5 p.m.
DeSales Tournament
Troy vs. College Place, championship, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Avista Holiday Tournament,
LCSC Activity Center
Eastmont vs. Lapwai, fourth-place game, 8:30 a.m.
Clarkston vs. Lewiston, third-place game, 11:30 a.m.
Moscow vs. Wenatchee, seventh-place game, 11:30 a.m., at Clarkston High School
Walla Walla vs. Post Falls, championship, 2:30 p.m.
Eagle Holiday Classic, West Valley
Asotin vs. Selkirk, noon
Colfax vs. Lakeland, 5 p.m.
Pullman vs. Sandpoint, 6:30 p.m.
Colton Christmas Tourney
Colton vs. Wahkiakum, 2 p.m.
Garfield-Palouse vs. Curlew, 3:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Pullman at M-2 Mallet, Rogers High School, Spokane, 9 a.m.
Potlatch at Freeman
BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING
Pullman at Wenatchee, 1 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Everton at Newcastle, 6:55 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Tottenham at Norwich City, 9:30 a.m., NBC; Premier League: Manchester United at Burnley, 11:30 a.m., NBC
Men’s college basketball — Brown at Duke, 8:30 a.m., ESPN2; American at Georgetown, 9 a.m., FS1; Wisconsin at Tennessee, 10:30 a.m., CBS; New Orleans at Memphis, 10:30 a.m., ESPN2; Central Arkansas at Marquette, 11 a.m., FS1; Louisville at Kentucky, 12:45 p.m., CBS; Louisiana (Monroe) at Butler, 1 p.m., FS1
College football — The Cotton Bowl: Memphis vs. Penn State, 9 a.m., ESPN; College Football Playoff: The Peach Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Louisiana State, semifinal, 1 p.m., ESPN, ESPN2; College Football Playoff: The Fiesta Bowl: Clemson vs. Ohio State, semifinal, 5 p.m., ESPN, ESPN2
Rugby — Premiership: Harlequins vs. Leicester, 9:30 a.m., NBCSN
Tennis — ATP/WTA: The Hawaii Open, Finals, 1 p.m., Tennis
Women’s college basketball — Midland at Creighton, 3 p.m., FS1
Boxing — Showtime Championship: Gervonta Davis vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa (lightweight), 6 p.m., SHO
SUNDAY
Men’s college basketball — The Cleveland Classic: West Virginia vs. Ohio State, 9 a.m., FS1; Massachusetts (Lowell) at Michigan, 11 a.m., FS1; Kansas at Stanford, noon, ABC; Navy at Virginia, 1 p.m., ESPN2; Loyola (Md.) at Virginia Commonwealth, 2 p.m., NBCSN; Arkansas (Pine Bluff) at Washington State, 5 p.m., Pac-12
Women’s college basketball — Louisville at Syracuse, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Providence at Villanova, 1 p.m., FS1
NBA — Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
NFL — L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 10 a.m., CBS; Green Bay at Detroit, 10 a.m., Fox; Tennessee at Houston, 1:25 p.m., CBS; Washington at Dallas, Fox; San Francisco at Seattle, 5:20 p.m., NBC
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Chelsea at Arsenal, 6 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Wolverhampton at Liverpool, 8:25 a.m., NBCSN