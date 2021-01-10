On this day ...

JANUARY 10, 1980 — Goaltender Jim Stewart, playing in his first and only game with the Boston Bruins, allowed three goals in the first four minutes of the game and five in the first period. He’s replaced and never played in the NHL again.

Today

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Lewis-Clark State at Park Gilbert (Ariz.), 2 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Arizona at Washington State, 11 a.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

Women’s college basketball — Arizona at Washington State, 11 a.m., KQZB-FM (104.7), KCLX-AM (1450)

SPORTS ON TV

Rugby — Premiership: London at Harlequins, 7 a.m., NBCSN

Men’s basketball — Providence at Xavier, 8 a.m., Fox; Cincinnati at Wichita State, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2; Loyola-Chicago at Indiana State, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

Tennis — Delray-ATP, 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., Tennis; Abu Dhabi-WTA, 10 p.m., Tennis;

NFL playoffs — Baltimore at Tennessee, 10:05 a.m., ABC/ESPN/ESPN2; Chicago at New Orleans, 1:40 p.m., CBS/Nickelodeon; Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 5:15 p.m., NBC

Women’s basketball — Miami at North Carolina, 10 a.m., ROOT; Arizona at Washington State, 11 a.m., Pac-12; Oregon at California, 1 p.m., Pac-12; South Carolina at Kentucky, 2 p.m., ESPN

Golf — PGA Tour, Sentry Tournament of Champions, final round, 1 p.m., NBC; PGA Tour, Sentry Tournament of Champions, final round, 3 p.m., TGC

Baseball — Australian Baseball League, Perth vs. Adelaide, 4 p.m., ROOT

Men’s soccer — Liga MX, Santos Laguna vs. Cruz Azul, 5 p.m., FS1

Monday

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Clearwater Valley at Orofino, 7 p.m.

Timberline at Logos, 7:30 p.m.

Troy at Kendrick, 7:30 p.m.

Lapwai at St. Maries, 7 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

College football — National Championship: Ohio State vs. Alabama, 5:15 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

SPORTS ON TV

Tennis — Abu Dhabi-WTA, 3 a.m., Tennis; Delray-ATP Quarterfinals 1 & 2, 9:30 a.m., Tennis; Delray-ATP Quarterfinals 3 & 4, 3 p.m., Tennis; Abu Dhabi-WTA Semifinals, midnight Tuesday, Tennis

Men’s college basketball — Connecticut at DePaul, 3 p.m., FS1

College football — National Championship: Ohio State vs. Alabama, 5:15 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

