On this day ...
JANUARY 10, 1980 — Goaltender Jim Stewart, playing in his first and only game with the Boston Bruins, allowed three goals in the first four minutes of the game and five in the first period. He’s replaced and never played in the NHL again.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Lewis-Clark State at Park Gilbert (Ariz.), 2 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Arizona at Washington State, 11 a.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Women’s college basketball — Arizona at Washington State, 11 a.m., KQZB-FM (104.7), KCLX-AM (1450)
SPORTS ON TV
Rugby — Premiership: London at Harlequins, 7 a.m., NBCSN
Men’s basketball — Providence at Xavier, 8 a.m., Fox; Cincinnati at Wichita State, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2; Loyola-Chicago at Indiana State, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
Tennis — Delray-ATP, 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., Tennis; Abu Dhabi-WTA, 10 p.m., Tennis;
NFL playoffs — Baltimore at Tennessee, 10:05 a.m., ABC/ESPN/ESPN2; Chicago at New Orleans, 1:40 p.m., CBS/Nickelodeon; Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 5:15 p.m., NBC
Women’s basketball — Miami at North Carolina, 10 a.m., ROOT; Arizona at Washington State, 11 a.m., Pac-12; Oregon at California, 1 p.m., Pac-12; South Carolina at Kentucky, 2 p.m., ESPN
Golf — PGA Tour, Sentry Tournament of Champions, final round, 1 p.m., NBC; PGA Tour, Sentry Tournament of Champions, final round, 3 p.m., TGC
Baseball — Australian Baseball League, Perth vs. Adelaide, 4 p.m., ROOT
Men’s soccer — Liga MX, Santos Laguna vs. Cruz Azul, 5 p.m., FS1
Monday
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Clearwater Valley at Orofino, 7 p.m.
Timberline at Logos, 7:30 p.m.
Troy at Kendrick, 7:30 p.m.
Lapwai at St. Maries, 7 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
College football — National Championship: Ohio State vs. Alabama, 5:15 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Abu Dhabi-WTA, 3 a.m., Tennis; Delray-ATP Quarterfinals 1 & 2, 9:30 a.m., Tennis; Delray-ATP Quarterfinals 3 & 4, 3 p.m., Tennis; Abu Dhabi-WTA Semifinals, midnight Tuesday, Tennis
Men’s college basketball — Connecticut at DePaul, 3 p.m., FS1
College football — National Championship: Ohio State vs. Alabama, 5:15 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2