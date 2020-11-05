On this day ...
NOVEMBER 5, 2010 — Mexico beat the United States in one of the biggest upsets in the history of women’s soccer. The Mexicans, on goals by Maribel Dominguez and Veronica Perez, post a 2-1 victory to qualify for the 2011 World Cup.
Today
SPORTS ON TV
Golf — Ladies European Tour: The Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic, second round, 7 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Houston Open, first round, 10 a.m., TGC; European Tour: The Cyprus Showdown, second round, 1:30 a.m. Friday, TGC
Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2
Men’s soccer — CONCACAF League: Waterhouse FC vs. Arcahaie FC, round of 16, 3 p.m., FS2; CONCACAF League: CS Herediano vs. Real Esteli FC, round of 16, 5 p.m., FS2; CONCACAF League: CD Olimpia vs. Managua FC, round of 16, 7:30 p.m., FS2
College football — Utah State at Nevada (Reno), 4 p.m., FS1
NFL — Green Bay at San Francisco, 5:20 p.m., Fox and NFL Network
Tennis — Paris-ATP singles & doubles quarterfinals, 5 a.m. Friday, Tennis