On this day ...

MARCH 14, 1981 — A date that defines March Madness. The second round of the men’s NCAA basketball tournament featured three upsets decided in the late seconds. Saint Joseph’s stunned No. 1-ranked DePaul 49-48 on John Smith’s layup with two seconds left. Arkansas knocked off Louisville 74-73 on U.S. Reed’s half-court shot that beat the buzzer. Moments later, Rolando Blackman of Kansas State hit a fadeaway shot from the corner with two seconds left for 50-48 win over No. 2-ranked Oregon State.

Today

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK

Lewiston Invitational, 10 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Lewiston at Lakeland (2), noon

Grangeville at Kamiah, 11 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Lewiston at Lakeland (2), noon

SPORTS ON TV

TODAY

All live coverage appears to be suspended.

SUNDAY

All live coverage appears to be suspended.

Tags

Recommended for you