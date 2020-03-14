On this day ...
MARCH 14, 1981 — A date that defines March Madness. The second round of the men’s NCAA basketball tournament featured three upsets decided in the late seconds. Saint Joseph’s stunned No. 1-ranked DePaul 49-48 on John Smith’s layup with two seconds left. Arkansas knocked off Louisville 74-73 on U.S. Reed’s half-court shot that beat the buzzer. Moments later, Rolando Blackman of Kansas State hit a fadeaway shot from the corner with two seconds left for 50-48 win over No. 2-ranked Oregon State.
Today
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK
Lewiston Invitational, 10 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Lewiston at Lakeland (2), noon
Grangeville at Kamiah, 11 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Lewiston at Lakeland (2), noon
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
All live coverage appears to be suspended.
SUNDAY
All live coverage appears to be suspended.