On this day ...
SEPTEMBER 20, 1973 — Billie Jean King beat Bobby Riggs in straight sets to win the Battle of the Sexes and the $100,000 winner-take-all purse at Houston’s Astrodome.
Today
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Seattle at San Diego, 1:10 p.m., KLER-AM (1300), KMAX-AM (840)
NFL — New England at Seattle, 5:20 p.m., KCLK-AM/FM (1430/107.3)
SPORTS ON TV
Cycling — UCI: The Tour de France: final stage, 6:30 a.m,, NBCSN
Golf — The U.S. Open, final round, 7 a.m., TGC; The U.S. Open, final round, 9 a.m., NBC; PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, final round, noon, TGC
Horse racing — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, 9:30 a.m., FS1; NYRA: Belmont Park Live, 1 p.m., FS2; Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Natalma Stakes, 1 p.m., NBCSN
MLB — N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 10 a.m., TBS; San Francisco at Oakland, 1 p.m., ESPN; Seattle at San Diego, 1:10 p.m., ROOT Northwest and MLB Network; Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 4 p.m., ESPN
NFL — Denver at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m., CBS; San Francisco at N.Y. Jets, 10 a.m., Fox; Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m., CBS; New England at Seattle, 5:20 p.m., NBC
Softball — Athletes Unlimited: Team Hayward vs. Team Reed, 10 a.m., ESPN2; Athletes Unlimited: Team Osterman vs. Team Warren, 1 p.m., ESPN2
WNBA playoffs — Semifinal: Connecticut vs. Las Vegas, Game 1, 10 a.m., ESPN; Semifinal: Minnesota vs. Seattle, Game 1, noon, ABC
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Burnley at Leicester City, 11 a.m., NBCSN
Auto racing — MotoAmerica: Day 2, 1 p.m., FS1
NBA playoffs — Western Conference final series: Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, Game 2, 4:30 p.m., TNT
Tennis — Various tournaments, 1 a.m. Monday, Tennis
Australian rules football — Port Adelaide at Collingwood, 2 a.m. Monday, FS2