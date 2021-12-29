On this day ...
DECEMBER 29, 1961 — Wilt Chamberlain of the Philadelphia Warriors scored 60 points against the Los Angeles Lakers at Hershey, Pa., the future site of his 100-point game.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Washington at Washington State, 8 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Grangeville vs. Lewiston JV, 9 a.m. in Avista Holiday Tournament at LCSC Activity Center
Kellogg vs. Tacoma Annie Wright, noon in Avista Holiday Tournament at LCSC Activity Center
Lewiston vs. Moscow, 3 p.m. in Avista Holiday Tournament at LCSC Activity Center
Lapwai vs. Clarkston, 6 p.m. in Avista Holiday Tournament at LCSC Activity Center
Colfax vs. La Salle, noon in Eagle Holiday Classic at West Valley
Pullman vs. Cashmere, 6:30 p.m. in Eagle Holiday Classic at West Valley
Garfield-Palouse at Reardan, 7:15 p.m. in Lions Club Tournament
Troy vs. Tri-Cities Prep, 4:30 p.m. in Christmas Classic at DeSales
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Grangeville vs. Moscow, 10:30 a.m. in Avista Holiday Tournament at LCSC Activity Center
Soda Springs vs. Clarkston, 1:30 p.m. in Avista Holiday Tournament at LCSC Activity Center
Lewiston vs. Richland, 4:30 p.m. in Avista Holiday Tournament at LCSC Activity Center
Lapwai vs. Post Falls, 7:30 p.m. in Avista Holiday Tournament at LCSC Activity Center
Pullman vs. Prosser, noon in Eagle Holiday Classic at West Valley
Colfax vs. Mabton, 8 p.m. in Eagle Holiday Classic at West Valley
Garfield-Palouse at Reardan, 5:30 p.m. in Lions Club Tournament
Troy vs. Brewster, 3 p.m. in Christmas Classic at DeSales
Kendrick vs. Ravenna (Ohio) Southeast, 10 a.m. in KSA Events Basketball Holiday Tournament in Kissimmee, Fla.
SPORTS ON RADIO
High school boys basketball — Lewiston vs. Moscow, 3 p.m. in Avista Holiday Tournament at LCSC Activity Center, KVTY-FM (105.1); Lapwai vs. Clarkston, 6 p.m. in Avista Holiday Tournament at LCSC Activity Center, KZBG-FM (97.7)
High school girls basketball — Soda Springs vs. Clarkston, 1:30 p.m. in Avista Holiday Tournament at LCSC Activity Center, KZBG-FM (97.7); Lewiston vs. Richland, 4:30 p.m. in Avista Holiday Tournament at LCSC Activity Center, KVTY-FM (105.1)
Men’s college basketball — Washington at Washington State, 8 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.7)
SPORTS ON TV
College football — The Pinstripe Bowl: Maryland vs. Virginia Tech, 11:15 a.m., ESPN; The Cheez-It Bowl: Clemson vs. Iowa St., 2:45 p.m., ESPN; The Alamo Bowl: Oregon vs. Oklahoma, 6:15 p.m., ESPN
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Manchester City at Brentford, 12:10 p.m., NBCSN
Men’s college basketball — DePaul at Butler, 2 p.m., FS1; Seton Hall at Providence, 4 p.m., FS1; Tennessee at Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPN2; Temple at Villanova, 6 p.m., FS1; Washington at Washington St., 8 p.m., ESPNU
PBL baseball — Indios de Mayagüez at Cangrejeros de Santurce, 3 p.m., FS2
NHL — Philadelphia at Seattle, 7 p.m., ROOT