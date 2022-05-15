On this day ...
MAY 16, 1980 — The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Philadelphia 76ers 123-107 to win the NBA title in six games. Rookie guard Magic Johnson filled in at center for the injured Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and finished with 42 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists and was named the Finals MVP. The 42 points are the most scored by a rookie in an NBA Finals game.
Today
COLLEGE BASEBALL
British Columbia vs. Saint Katherine (Calif.), 11 a.m. in NAIA Opening Round game at Harris Field
Vanguard (Calif) vs. Doane (Neb.), 2:30 p.m. in NAIA Opening Round game at Harris Field
British Columbia-Saint Katherine winner at Lewis-Clark State, 6 p.m. in NAIA Opening Round game
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Wilbur-Creston-Keller at Colton, 4 p.m. in Washington Class 1B district tournament first-round game
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF
Lewiston at Class 5A state tournament, 7 a.m. at Red Hawk Golf Course, Nampa
Moscow at Class 4A state tournament, 7 a.m. at Lakeview Golf Course, Meridian
Pomeroy in district tournament, 8 a.m. in Clarkston
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF
Lewiston at Class 5A state tournament, 7 a.m. at Red Hawk Golf Course, Nampa
Pomeroy in district tournament, 8 a.m. in Clarkston
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Seattle at Toronto, 4 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7)
College baseball — British Columbia-Saint Katherine winner at Lewis-Clark State, 6 p.m. in NAIA Opening Round game, KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5)
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Various tournaments, 1 a.m. and 1 a.m. Tuesday, Tennis
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Arsenal at Newcastle, noon, USA
MLB — Seattle at Toronto, 4 p.m., ROOT